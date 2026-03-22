Real Madrid Vs Atletico Madrid Preview, La Liga: Head-To-Head, Predicted XIs, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
RMA face Atleti in La Liga 2025-26 on Sunday (IST)
Los Blancos victory could take them one point off leaders Barca
Find out when and where to watch the Madrid Derby match live on TV and online
Atletico Madrid will lock horns against Real Madrid in the matchday 29 of the La Liga 2025-26 season as both city rivals, look to get three points on board. The Madrid Derby will take place at the Bernabeu as Real chase top spot from FC Barcelona, who currently lead with four points ahead.
Real have amassed 66 points with 21 victories under their belt. The Los Blancos defeated Manchester City with convincing wins over two legs in the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid's victory could see them inch closer to Barca and make the La Liga title race a bit more interesting.
As for Atletico, they are third but have been dreadful away from home. Despite accumulating 57b points, Atleti have been poor on the road and the Madrid derby could really test Diego Simeone's team, who also qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals.
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2025-26: Head-To-Head Record
Total matches: 71
Real Madrid won: 33
Atletico Madrid won: 15
Draws: 23
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2025-26: Predicted XIs
Real Madrid:
Lunin (GK); Alexander-Arnold, Rüdiger, Huijsen, García; Valverde, Pitarch, Tchouaméni, Guler; Vinícius Jr., Mbappé
Atletico Madrid:
Musso (GK); Molina, Le Normand, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Llorente, Cardoso, Lookman; Griezmann, Álvarez
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2025-26: Live Streaming Info
When and where is the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match being played?
The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, March 23 – 01:30 am IST. The match will be hosted at Bernabéu.
Where to watch the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match live online?
The Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2025-26 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.