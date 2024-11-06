Milan won an away match against the reigning European Champions for the first time after claiming a stunning 3-1 victory against Real Madrid in the Champions League. (More Football News)
The result moves Milan up to 18th in the table on six points from their four games, level with Madrid but behind them by one place on goal difference.
Malick Thiaw headed the visitors into a 12th minute lead at the Bernabeu, planting a powerful header beyond Andrii Lunin after Christian Pulisic's pinpoint corner kick.
But Milan joy was short-lived when Emerson Royal fouled Vinicius Junior in the box 11 minutes later, with the Brazilian stepping up to level the contest from 12 yards.
However, Paulo Fonseca's side entered the break with the lead when former Madrid striker Alvaro Morata finished from close range after being the quickest to react to Rafael Leao's spilled effort.
Leao was again involved for Milan's third, with his driving run ending with a smart cutback to Tijjani Reijnders, who sealed a statement win for the Rossoneri.
Data Debrief: Milan provide Bernabeu fireworks
After losing their opening two games in the Champions League, Milan showed their credentials on the grandest of stages against Madrid.
They were helped by Morata, who haunted his former club once again. The Spaniard has scored in all three of his Champions League games against Madrid, also netting home and away against them with Juventus in 2014-15.
Pulisic also continued his fine form for Milan. He has now been involved in 11 goals in all competitions this season (seven goals, four assists).
Among Serie A players, only Atalanta duo Mateo Retegui (14) and Ademola Lookman (12) have been involved in more.
Carlo Ancelotti has now lost consecutive home games as Madrid manager for the first time, while it’s the first time he’s done so with any side since May 2021 with Everton.