Football

Real Madrid 1-3 AC Milan: Rossoneri Seal Statement Win Against Defending Champions

The result moves Milan up to 18th in the table on six points from their four games, level with Madrid but behind them by one place on goal difference

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Real Madrid-AC Milan
Milan stunned Real Madrid with a 3-1 win in the Champions League
info_icon

Milan won an away match against the reigning European Champions for the first time after claiming a stunning 3-1 victory against Real Madrid in the Champions League. (More Football News)

The result moves Milan up to 18th in the table on six points from their four games, level with Madrid but behind them by one place on goal difference. 

Malick Thiaw headed the visitors into a 12th minute lead at the Bernabeu, planting a powerful header beyond Andrii Lunin after Christian Pulisic's pinpoint corner kick. 

But Milan joy was short-lived when Emerson Royal fouled Vinicius Junior in the box 11 minutes later, with the Brazilian stepping up to level the contest from 12 yards. 

Milan beat Monza 1-0 - null
AC Monza 0-1 AC Milan: Tijjani Reijnders Header Seals Win For Manager Paulo Fonseca's Men

BY Stats Perform

However, Paulo Fonseca's side entered the break with the lead when former Madrid striker Alvaro Morata finished from close range after being the quickest to react to Rafael Leao's spilled effort. 

Leao was again involved for Milan's third, with his driving run ending with a smart cutback to Tijjani Reijnders, who sealed a statement win for the Rossoneri. 

Data Debrief: Milan provide Bernabeu fireworks

After losing their opening two games in the Champions League, Milan showed their credentials on the grandest of stages against Madrid. 

They were helped by Morata, who haunted his former club once again. The Spaniard has scored in all three of his Champions League games against Madrid, also netting home and away against them with Juventus in 2014-15.

Pulisic also continued his fine form for Milan. He has now been involved in 11 goals in all competitions this season (seven goals, four assists).

Among Serie A players, only Atalanta duo Mateo Retegui (14) and Ademola Lookman (12) have been involved in more.

Carlo Ancelotti has now lost consecutive home games as Madrid manager for the first time, while it’s the first time he’s done so with any side since May 2021 with Everton.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group B Toss Update: Uttarakhand Bat First Against Andhra; Vidarbha Bowl 1st In Nagpur
  2. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group D Toss Update: Assam Opt To Bowl Against Tamil Nadu; Delhi Choose To Bat Against Chandigarh
  3. Ranji Trophy 2024-25, Elite Group A Toss Update: Jammu And Kashmir Bowl First Against Meghalaya; Toss Delayed In Agartala
  4. Ranji Trophy Elite Group C Toss Update: MP Opt To Bat Against Bihar; Haryana Bowl Against Punjab
  5. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Who Are The Players At Highest Base Price Of INR 2 Crore?
Football News
  1. Liverpool 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen: Diaz Nets Second-Half Hat-Trick To Extend Perfect Start
  2. Real Madrid 1-3 AC Milan: Rossoneri Seal Statement Win Against Defending Champions
  3. Slovan Bratislava 1-4 Dinamo Zagreb, UCL: Slovakian Side Still Searching For First Point
  4. FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Emiliano Martinez Back In Argentina Squad Post Suspension
  5. Red Star Belgrade Vs Barcelona, UCL: Must 'Work Hard' To Achieve Glory, Says Flick
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  3. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  4. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  5. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kashmir: Encounter Underway Between Security Forces, Militants In Kupwara
  2. Gujarat: 3 Workers Dead As Structure Collapses On Bullet Train Route
  3. LDF, UDF Engaging In 'Appeasement Politics' By Opposing Waqf Law Amendment: BJP
  4. Bengaluru Hit-And-Run: Drunk 20-Year-Old Mercedes Driver Kills Woman | A Look Back At Pune Porsche Case
  5. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Expels 5 Leaders Ahead Of Assembly Polls
Entertainment News
  1. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  2. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  3. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  4. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  5. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
US News
  1. US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Trump Takes 1st Swing State With North Carolina; Harris Wins California
  2. US Elections 2024: Harris Or Trump? Check State-Wise Electoral Votes Winner
  3. US Elections 2024 Voting: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across States
  4. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
  5. Glimpses Into The American Mind | Election Diary
World News
  1. US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Trump Takes 1st Swing State With North Carolina; Harris Wins California
  2. What To Know About The Unprecedented Floods That Killed More Than 200 In Spain
  3. Netanyahu Fires Defence Minister Yoav Gallant Amid Wars On Gaza And Lebanon
  4. US Elections 2024: Harris Or Trump? Check State-Wise Electoral Votes Winner
  5. US Elections 2024 Voting: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Voting Open Across States
Latest Stories
  1. US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Trump Takes 1st Swing State With North Carolina; Harris Wins California
  2. Who Is Ding Liren? The Forgotten World Champ Set To Face D Gukesh In Chess Championship
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Women's T20I Quadrangular Series In China Guide: Live Streaming, Schedule, Format - All You Need To Know
  5. Patna Pirates Vs U Mumba, Tamil Thalaivas Vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  6. Horoscope For November 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. US Elections 2024: Harris Or Trump? Check State-Wise Electoral Votes Winner
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival