Raphael Varane Joins Serie A Club Como Board A Month After Retirement From Football

Varane will now serve as a board member for the Serie A club, advising on youth development, education and product innovation

Como's new board member Raphael Varane
Raphael Varane has joined Como as a board member following his retirement from football last month. (More Football News)

The defender joined the club as a free agent at the end of last season after three years at Manchester United, with his final year in the Premier League hampered by injuries.

However, he suffered a knee injury during his Como debut in August, prompting him to decide to hang up his boots at the age of just 31.

Varane will now serve as a board member for the Serie A club, advising on youth development, education and product innovation.

"Being a top-level sportsman comes with joy, sacrifice, and the constant drive to push beyond limits," Varane told Como's website. "Throughout my career, I've been motivated by a desire to improve and strive for excellence.

"Transitioning from the field to the boardroom isn't the end of my football journey; it's a new beginning that I'm looking forward to. Joining the board of Como allows me to continue contributing to the sport while shaping its future.

"This new phase of my career feels like a second birth, not an ending. I'm not saying goodbye to football.

"Joining the Como 1907 Development Committee excites me, and I look forward to being part of an ambitious project that resonates with my values.

"Together, we will invest in youth development, expand educational opportunities, and innovate product solutions to bring the club's vision to life."

