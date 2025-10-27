Punjab FC 3-0 Gokulam Kerala, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Shers Cruise Past Malabarians In Group C Opener

Punjab FC won 3-0 against Gokulam Kerala FC in Super Cup 2025
Muhammad Suhail, Nikhil Prabhu, and Princeton Rebello scored for Punjab
Gokulam struggled despite hitting the crossbar twice
Punjab FC secured a decisive 3-0 triumph over Gokulam Kerala FC in the AIFF Super Cup 2025 Group C opener on Monday, October 27. The match, held at GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa, saw Muhammad Suhail, Nikhil Prabhu, and Princeton Rebello score the goals, earning all three points for the Shers.
Punjab head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis chose a midfield-heavy starting eleven. Nikhil Prabhu, Princeton Rebello, Manglengthang Kipgen, and new signing Samir Zeljkovic played centrally, while Suhail and Ninthoinganba Meetei attacked from the wings.
Bijoy Varghese and Suresh Meitei formed the central defence, with Khaimingthang Lhungdim and Muhammed Uvais as wingbacks, and Muheet Shabir in goal.
Meanwhile, Gokulam Kerala head coach Jose Carlos fielded a strong lineup, including three Spanish players. Samir Zeljkovic tested Shibinraj Kunniyil with a long-range shot in the first minute, which Kunniyil pushed away efficiently.
Punjab's First-Half Performance
The Shers took the lead the very next minute when Suhail, continuing his goal-scoring form, cut inside from the left wing. His attempted cross deflected significantly off Gursimrat Singh, finding the net and wrong-footing the goalkeeper.
Punjab maintained their offensive pressure, with Kipgen forcing a diving save from Kunniyil. From the subsequent corner, Princeton Rebello's delivery found Nikhil Prabhu free inside the box, who expertly diverted it and doubled Punjab FC’s lead.
Gokulam were stunned by conceding an early two-goal lead, but they managed to regroup. Eduardo Martinez hit the crossbar twice, once from a direct free-kick. Former Punjab player Samuel Kynshi Lyngdoh then forced Muheet Shabir into an acrobatic save.
The Malabarians began to control the next phase of the game, maintaining possession as Punjab reduced their midfield pressing. The Punjab defensive line remained resolute, denying any space for Gokulam attackers.
Two minutes before half-time, however, Punjab scored their third goal when Princeton Rebello netted his first for the Shers. Suhail delivered the ball to the local boy Rebello at the edge of the box, and his right-footed shot found the bottom corner, evading the goalkeeper’s outstretched hands. As a result, Punjab went into the break with a commanding lead.
Red Card Changes Second Half
Gokulam Kerala made two changes at half-time, replacing Shibinraj in goal with Rakshit Dagar and introducing Juan Carlos Rico. Rico tested Muheet Shabir with a strong header, which the goalkeeper tipped over the crossbar, as the Malabarians showed clear intent from the restart.
They received four corner kicks within five minutes, but the Punjab defence dealt with these comfortably. Muheet pushed away a powerful hit by Alfred Moya from a free-kick, preserving the clean sheet. The Shers absorbed the opposition's pressure and defended their three-goal lead effectively.
Punjab introduced fresh legs as Ricky Shabong, Vinit Rai, Dani Ramirez, Leon Augustine, and Pramveer Singh joined the match, easing pressure on the team.
The game's outcome became clear when Gokulam Kerala substitute Trijoy Dias received a direct red card for a high boot on Ricky Shabong five minutes from time.
The Shers then defended in a low block, opting for counter-attacks, and concluded the game without further significant action. Punjab FC will play Mohammedan SC in their next group match on November 2.
(With PTI Inputs)