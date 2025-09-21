PSV played Ajax in Dutch Eredivisie 2025-26 on September 21
De Topper delayed by 10 minutes due to flares and firecrackers at Philips Stadion
Referee called off players into the tunnel due to unsafe playing conditions
PSV Eindhoven hosted AFC Ajax for the Dutch Eredivisie 2025-26’s first De Topper Derby at the Philips Stadion on Sunday, September 21. With both teams tied on 12 points in second and third place on goal difference, respectively, the derby was vital not just for its historical significance but for a chance to go top of the league in matchweek six.
With both sets of players hyped and ready for the derby, the match was all set for kick-off at Eindhoven. However, a large section of PSV fans set off flares and firecrackers behind the goal, which resulted in half of the stadium being engulfed in smoke.
Referee Serdar Gozubuyuk considered the situation unsafe for play and called the players off the pitch and into the tunnell. The stadium blasted requests over the announcement system, asking fans not to burst firecrackers and set off flares.
The grounds staff cleared the flares off the pitch, and the referee allowed the players back on the pitch, with the match kicking off ten minutes later than the scheduled time of 6:00 PM IST.
The match will be vital for PSV. Despite winning the league after a miraculous late-season push that saw them overturn a nine-point deficit, Peter Bosz’s side lost both of the derby matches last season. PSV will be looking to maintain their ascendancy in Dutch football with a statement win that can see them overtake Feyenoord at the top of the table courtesy of goal difference.