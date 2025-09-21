PSV Vs Ajax LIVE Score, Eredivisie 2025-26: Kick Off! | PSV 0-0 AJA
After a 10 minute delay, the De Topper derby finally kicks off, with PSV getting today's match rolling.
PSV Vs Ajax LIVE Score, Eredivisie 2025-26: Players Return
The grounds staff have cleared the flares from the stadium, and the players are out on the pitch. Expect kick off soon.
PSV Vs Ajax LIVE Score, Eredivisie 2025-26: Absolute Chaos!
Just as we were getting all ready for kick off, the referee decides to call the players off the pitch due to the insane amount of firecrackers being burst on the pitch. The entire stadium sounds like a war zone, with smoke filling up the home supporters' end. Referee Serdar Gozubuyuk is not pleased and asks the players to go down the tunnels! Match delayed for now.
PSV Vs Ajax LIVE Score, Eredivisie 2025-26: Recent Form
PSV Eindhoven: 🟢W 🟢W 🔴L 🟢W 🔴L
Ajax: ⚫D 🟢W ⚫D 🟢W 🔴L
PSV Vs Ajax LIVE Score, Eredivisie 2025-26: Starting XIs
PSV Eindhoven: Matej Kovar (gk); Anass Salah-Eddine, Yarek Gasiorowski, Ryan Flamingo, Sergino Dest; Ismael Saibari, Jerdy Schouten; Ruben van Bommel, Joey Veerman, Ivan Perisic; Ricardo Pepi
Ajax: Vitezslav Jaros (gk); Owen Wijndal, Youri Baas, Ko Itakura, Lucas Rosa; Kenneth Taylor, Youri Regeer; Oliver Edvardsen, Davy Klaasen, Mika Godts; Kasper Dolberg
PSV Vs Ajax LIVE Score, Eredivisie 2025-26: Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the start of our live coverage of the Dutch Eredivisie 2025-26 season's first De Topper derby. It's PSV Eindhoven up against AFC Ajax - the biggest fixture in Dutch football. The action in Eindhoven begins at 6:00 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.