PSV's Ricardo Pepi reacts after missing a scoring chance during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between PSV and Union SG, at the PSV stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Tuesday, Sept.16, 2025. | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong

Welcome to the live coverage of the Dutch Eredivisie 2025-26 matchday 6 fixture between PSV Eindhoven and AFC Ajax at Philips Stadion on Sunday, September 21, 2025. The season’s first De Topper will see the two most storied teams in Eredivisie go head-to-head, with both tied on 12 points in second and third place, respectively. PSV overtuned a nine-point deficit to win the league last season, despite losing both derbies, but Peter Bosz will be looking for an early win to go top of the table with Feyenoord. Follow the live scores and updates from the PSV vs Ajax, Eredivisie match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

21 Sept 2025, 06:10:34 pm IST PSV Vs Ajax LIVE Score, Eredivisie 2025-26: Kick Off! | PSV 0-0 AJA After a 10 minute delay, the De Topper derby finally kicks off, with PSV getting today's match rolling.

21 Sept 2025, 06:09:54 pm IST PSV Vs Ajax LIVE Score, Eredivisie 2025-26: Players Return The grounds staff have cleared the flares from the stadium, and the players are out on the pitch. Expect kick off soon.

21 Sept 2025, 06:04:14 pm IST PSV Vs Ajax LIVE Score, Eredivisie 2025-26: Absolute Chaos! Just as we were getting all ready for kick off, the referee decides to call the players off the pitch due to the insane amount of firecrackers being burst on the pitch. The entire stadium sounds like a war zone, with smoke filling up the home supporters' end. Referee Serdar Gozubuyuk is not pleased and asks the players to go down the tunnels! Match delayed for now. De wedstrijd begint later door vuurwerk in Eindhoven. PSV en Ajax gaan de kleedkamer weer in. pic.twitter.com/9VX9ilzHp5 — Rik Elfrink (@RikElfrink) September 21, 2025

21 Sept 2025, 05:37:15 pm IST PSV Vs Ajax LIVE Score, Eredivisie 2025-26: Recent Form PSV Eindhoven: 🟢W 🟢W 🔴L 🟢W 🔴L Ajax: ⚫D 🟢W ⚫D 🟢W 🔴L