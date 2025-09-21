PSV 0-0 Ajax LIVE Score, Eredivisie: Peter Bosz's Side Kick Off Season's First De Topper

PSV Eindhoven vs AFC Ajax Live Score, Dutch Eredivisie 2025-26: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Matchday 6 fixture at Philips Stadion on Sunday, September 21

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
PSV Vs Ajax LIVE Score, Eredivisie 2025-26
PSV's Ricardo Pepi reacts after missing a scoring chance during a Champions League opening phase soccer match between PSV and Union SG, at the PSV stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands, Tuesday, Sept.16, 2025. | Photo: AP/Peter Dejong
Welcome to the live coverage of the Dutch Eredivisie 2025-26 matchday 6 fixture between PSV Eindhoven and AFC Ajax at Philips Stadion on Sunday, September 21, 2025. The season’s first De Topper will see the two most storied teams in Eredivisie go head-to-head, with both tied on 12 points in second and third place, respectively. PSV overtuned a nine-point deficit to win the league last season, despite losing both derbies, but Peter Bosz will be looking for an early win to go top of the table with Feyenoord. Follow the live scores and updates from the PSV vs Ajax, Eredivisie match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

PSV Vs Ajax LIVE Score, Eredivisie 2025-26: Kick Off! | PSV 0-0 AJA

After a 10 minute delay, the De Topper derby finally kicks off, with PSV getting today's match rolling.

PSV Vs Ajax LIVE Score, Eredivisie 2025-26: Players Return

The grounds staff have cleared the flares from the stadium, and the players are out on the pitch. Expect kick off soon.

PSV Vs Ajax LIVE Score, Eredivisie 2025-26: Absolute Chaos!

Just as we were getting all ready for kick off, the referee decides to call the players off the pitch due to the insane amount of firecrackers being burst on the pitch. The entire stadium sounds like a war zone, with smoke filling up the home supporters' end. Referee Serdar Gozubuyuk is not pleased and asks the players to go down the tunnels! Match delayed for now.

PSV Vs Ajax LIVE Score, Eredivisie 2025-26: Recent Form

PSV Eindhoven: 🟢W 🟢W 🔴L 🟢W 🔴L

Ajax: ⚫D 🟢W ⚫D 🟢W 🔴L

PSV Vs Ajax LIVE Score, Eredivisie 2025-26: Starting XIs

PSV Eindhoven: Matej Kovar (gk); Anass Salah-Eddine, Yarek Gasiorowski, Ryan Flamingo, Sergino Dest; Ismael Saibari, Jerdy Schouten; Ruben van Bommel, Joey Veerman, Ivan Perisic; Ricardo Pepi

Ajax: Vitezslav Jaros (gk); Owen Wijndal, Youri Baas, Ko Itakura, Lucas Rosa; Kenneth Taylor, Youri Regeer; Oliver Edvardsen, Davy Klaasen, Mika Godts; Kasper Dolberg

PSV Vs Ajax LIVE Score, Eredivisie 2025-26: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the start of our live coverage of the Dutch Eredivisie 2025-26 season's first De Topper derby. It's PSV Eindhoven up against AFC Ajax - the biggest fixture in Dutch football. The action in Eindhoven begins at 6:00 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

