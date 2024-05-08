Football

Dortmund Enter Champions League Final: BVB Have Made Up For Last Season's Failure - Terzic

Paris Saint-Germain Vs Borussia Dortmund Reactions: Edin Terzic's BVB will now meet either 14-time European champions Real Madrid or their Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich in the June 1 showdown at Wembley

Advertisement

Edin Terzic celebrates in Paris.
info_icon

Borussia Dortmund's 2-0 aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain made amends for last season's disappointing Bundesliga finale, coach Edin Terzic said. (More Football News)

Dortmund showed great composure to reach their third Champions League final and first since 2013 after Mats Hummels' second-half goal earned a 1-0 victory on the night in Paris on Tuesday.

Terzic went to the Dortmund fans after the game and said he felt he had to make up for last season's failure to win the Bundesliga title after slipping up on the very last day.

"Last season, we lost the championship at home on the last matchday. I'm happy that we can now give something back to the fans," Terzic said, remembering how Bayern Munich snatched the Bundesliga title from Dortmund on goal difference.

Advertisement

"[Going to the fans] was a very emotional moment, a beautiful moment. We wished it for last season's last matchday. But today we could pay something back, keep them dreaming and now we'll do everything to bring the trophy back home," he said.

PSG hit the woodwork four times but failed to find the net as Kylian Mbappe, widely expected to leave at the end of the season, was a shadow of his usual brilliant self.

Dortmund will now meet either 14-time European champions Real Madrid or their Bundesliga rivals Bayern in the June 1 showdown at Wembley.

"Before the first game against PSV, we talked for the first time about how short the journey to London could be," Terzic said.

Advertisement

"Back then, many were still puzzled. We've grown with every game and eventually realised that we could be the team that surprises everyone in the end. Now I'm very happy to be in the final with my team."

Dortmund have played a roller-coaster Bundesliga season and sit in fifth place with two games left.

"That plays no role," Terzic said. "In 2013 when Dortmund were in the Champions League final they were 25 points behind in the league and in 1997 when they won it they were also not doing well.

"The season had highs and lows but our season is still not finished."

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rain Havoc: 7 Killed In After Wall Collapses In Hyderabad
  2. April 2024 Warmest Ever, Says European Climate Agency As Temperature Records Topple
  3. AstraZeneca Rolls Back Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Row Over Side- Effects, Terms It 'Purely Coincidental'
  4. AAP Student Wing Workers Detained For Sloganeering Against Kejriwal's Arrest During IPL Match
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Troubling Trail Of Corruption Charges
Entertainment News
  1. Imtiaz Ali On Whether Shahid Kapoor And Kareena Kapoor Khan's Break-Up Affected 'Jab We Met'
  2. Watch: Prithvi Shaw's Rumoured Girlfriend Nidhhi Tapadiaa Shares Heart-Warming Interaction With Shah Rukh Khan
  3. Janhvi Kapoor Has A Short Yet Hilarious Reaction To Wedding Rumours With Shikhar Pahariya
  4. Sharad Kelkar's Evolution From Small-Town Boy Who Stammered To Voice Of Baahubali
  5. Diana Penty Professes Pet Love, Says 'My Dog Victoria Is My Happy Place'
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
  2. DC Vs RR: Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  3. Indian Trio To Compete At Superbet Rapid & Blitz Poland: Preview, Contenders, Prize Money
  4. NBA Awards 2023-24: Rudy Gobert Voted Defensive Player Of The Year For Fourth Time
  5. Dortmund Enter Champions League Final: BVB Have Made Up For Last Season's Failure - Terzic
World News
  1. April 2024 Warmest Ever, Says European Climate Agency As Temperature Records Topple
  2. AstraZeneca Rolls Back Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Row Over Side- Effects, Terms It 'Purely Coincidental'
  3. Israel Seizes Gaza's Vital Rafah Crossing, But The US Says It Isn't The Full Invasion Many Fear
  4. TikTok Sues US Government Over 'Unconstitutional' Law To Ban Social Media Platform
  5. Day After Russia Announces Nuclear Drills, Belarus Launches Military Drills
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address Public Meeting In Andhra Today; Uddhav Slams BJP, Says They Want Over 400 Seats To Change Constitution
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full List Of Fixtures Released; IND Vs PAK On October 6 In Sylhet
  4. Exclusive: Terry Phelan On His Journey, Indian Football And Development Of Coaches In India
  5. AstraZeneca Rolls Back Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Row Over Side- Effects, Terms It 'Purely Coincidental'
  6. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  7. Money Power In Indian Elections: How The Assets Of Parties And Candidates Grew
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Troubling Trail Of Corruption Charges