Football

PSG 6-0 Montpellier: Who Needs Mbappe? Barcola Stars For Paris Saint-Germain In Ligue 1 - Data Debrief

Barcola opened the scoring in the fourth minute of the contest, with Marco Asensio doubling their advantage before the break

Bradley-Barcola-PSG-Football
Bradley Barcola scored twice for PSG in their win over Montpellier
info_icon

Bradley Barcola's first brace of his career helped Paris Saint-Germain maintain their winning start to the season as they thrashed Montpellier 6-0 on Friday. (More Football News)

Barcola opened the scoring in the fourth minute of the contest, with Marco Asensio doubling their advantage before the break. 

The 21-year-old continued the scoring eight minutes after the break, as Achraf Hakimi, Warren Zaire-Emery and Lee Kang-in completed a dominant display. 

It took four minutes for the first goal of the encounter as Barcola produced a fine finish, with Asensio adding their second after being picked out by Joao Neves. 

Despite momentarily halting the onslaught, Barcola increased PSG's advantage shortly after the break with a simple finish from Ousmane Dembele's pass. 

Kylian Mbappe was frustrated on his LaLiga debut - null
Real Mallorca 1-1 Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe's Domestic Debut Ends All Square

BY Stats Perform

Hakimi netted the hosts' fourth with another fine finish, as Zaire-Emery got himself in on the act to strike beyond Benjamin Lecomte after a brilliant piece of skill.

Substitute Kang-in sealed the scoring eight minutes from time, sneaking a left-footed effort from the edge of the area in at Lecomte's near post. 

Data Debrief: Barcola starts for Parisians

PSG have now scored 10 goals in their last two league games, as life without Kylian Mbappe has got off to a flying start under Luis Enrique. 

Barcola showcased his undeniable talent during the contest, contributing 1.17 expected goals (xG) to PSG's 3.93 total - the highest of any player for the hosts. 

The winger has eight goal involvements (five goals, three assists) in his last seven top-flight appearances for PSG, two more than in his first 20 for the club. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Naseem Shah Sends Back Litton Das, BAN Six Down In Rawalpindi
  2. PAK Vs BAN, 1st Test: Visitors Fightback Against Pakistan On Day 3 - In Pics
  3. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  4. ENG Vs SL 1st Test Day 3: Jamie Smith's Maiden Century Helps England Tighten Grip
  5. Triple Super Over In Maharaja Trophy! Hubli Tigers Win In Unprecedented Finish: Watch
Football News
  1. PSG 6-0 Montpellier: Who Needs Mbappe? Barcola Stars For Paris Saint-Germain In Ligue 1 - Data Debrief
  2. Lionel Messi: When Is The Argentine Coming Back From His Injury? Inter Miami Reveal Details
  3. Mikel Merino's Emotional Farewell From Real Sociedad Fuels Arsenal Transfer Speculation
  4. Jordan Ayew Signs Permanent Contract With Premier League New Boys Leicester
  5. Transfer News: Jonathan Rowe Swaps Norwich For Marseille In Season-long Loan Deal
Tennis News
  1. US Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Fired Two Members Of His Staff Over His Positive Steroid Tests In March
  2. US Open 2024: Ons Jabeur Withdraws From Flushing Meadows With Shoulder Injury
  3. US Open 2024: Coco Gauff Eyes To Defend Her Title After Poor Stint At Paris Olympics
  4. US Open Draw: Alcaraz, Sinner Could Meet In Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek To Start Against Qualifiers
  5. Novak Djokovic's Olympic Triumph Has 'Separated Him From The Rest,' Says John Mcenroe
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Oppn To Hold Protests Wearing 'Black Bands' As State Spared Of Bandh After HC Ruling
  2. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  3. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  4. Nepal Bus Accident: Indian Air Force To Bring Bodies Of Deceased To Maharashtra On Saturday
  5. Assam: Prime Accused In Minor's Rape Case Dies By Jumping Into Pond After Escaping Custody
Entertainment News
  1. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
  2. Political Undercurrents In Bangladesh's New Wave Of Cinema
  3. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  4. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  5. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
US News
  1. Watch: Bright Meteor Streaks Across Sky, Reports Surge From Kentucky, Indiana, And Beyond After Blue-Green Fireball Appears
  2. Instagram Notes Changing Color To Pink When Using 'Demure' And More | How A Viral Trend Took Over Social Media
  3. Watch: Logan Paul Addresses Viral Controversy Over Old Dog Video: 'I Would NEVER'
  4. Krispy Kreme Scores Big With New Dr Pepper Kickoff Doughnut Collection – Enjoy Free Delivery August 23-25!
  5. Dunkin' Announces Fall Menu 2024 Release Date | Here's What To Expect From Their 'Very Demure' Pumpkin Spice Offerings
World News
  1. Japanese TV Anchor Fired Over Social Media Post On Men's Body Odour
  2. Heavy Rainstorms Killed 11 People, Left 14 Others Missing In Northeastern Chinese City
  3. UN Rights Chief Raises Alarm About Myanmar's Rohingya Civilians Trapped By Fighting
  4. Voicing Dissent: Bangladesh's Artist Community Speaks Up"
  5. Germany Stabbing: 3 Killed After Man With Knife Attacks People During Festival In Soligen; 6 Others Injured
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For August 25th To August 31st: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Janmashtami 2024: Date, History, Significance And Impact On All Zodiac Signs
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement From International And Domestic Cricket
  5. Kolkata: Biker Harasses Bengali Actor, Attacks Car; Detained By Police | Video
  6. Uttar Pradesh: SP-Congress Begin Deliberations Over By-poll Seat Sharing
  7. Mission A La Kyiv: Zelenskyy Says 'India Can Put Putin In His Place' After PM Modi's Maiden Visit | Highlights
  8. Maharashtra MVA Protest LIVE: Oppn To Hold Protests Wearing 'Black Bands' As State Spared Of Bandh After HC Ruling