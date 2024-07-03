Football

Premier League's Youngest Coach Makes Bold Vow: 'I Want to Challenge the Establishment'

“I am a young man,” Hurzeler said with a smile at his presentation as Brighton manager on Tuesday, “but I'm not a young coach”

Fabian Hurzeler has been announced as the new Brighton head coach
info_icon

Fabian Hurzeler understands why there's so much intrigue. (More Football News)

After all, he is just 31, the youngest manager in Premier League history, an American-born German who quit soccer in his early 20s to get into coaching, and is coming off two impressive years at one of Europe's most hipster clubs.

But he wanted to allay any concerns.

“I am a young man,” Hurzeler said with a smile at his presentation as Brighton manager on Tuesday, “but I'm not a young coach.”

Hurzeler sure didn't sound like a rookie as he spoke of his footballing philosophy — a combo of Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp — and his own personal approach — “a mix between courage and humility."

At one stage, he even called himself “a grounded one" — reviving memories of a young and charismatic Jose Mourinho joining Chelsea in 2004 and pronouncing himself “a special one.”

“I call myself the friendly authority," Hurzeler said. "Football is my passion and I try to convince my players by using the power of ideas. I want to value and improve every player ... that's my leadership style.”

“I want,” he added, “to challenge the establishment.”

Hurzeler has quite the back-story.

He was born in Texas and his family moved to Europe when he was 2 years old. An academy player with Bayern Munich, he went on to play professionally in Germany's lower leagues but realized by the age of 21 that “I won't reach the highest levels."

He was the second youngest coach in Germany when appointed by St. Pauli — a cult club located near Hamburg's famous red-light district and with famously left-wing supporters — at the age of 29 years, 11 months, in 2022. And, barely two months ago, he got the team promoted to the Bundesliga.

Now he finds himself in England, in what he describes as the best league in the world and at a club that also classes itself as different to the rest.

Hurzeler said he was attracted by Brighton's "analytical and data-based approach” and by the standard of the players already in the team. Six in the squad are older than him, including Lewis Dunk — currently at Euro 2024 with England — and 38-year-old former Liverpool midfielder James Milner.

Of course, he said, he knows “my age is a big topic.”

“And I don't have experience in the Premier League,” he said. “But there's always a start.”

Lionel Messi trains with the Argentina national football team ahead of the start of Copa America 2024. - AP/Miguel Martinez
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Lionel Messi Out; Argentina Announce Football Squad Without Veteran Star

BY Associated Press

Asked for his style of play, he name-checked two other German managers — Tuchel and Klopp — as inspirations.

“I like to have intensity on the pitch — it's a mix of ball-possession and intensity off the ball,” said Hurzeler, who said he regularly watched Premier League games while in Germany, especially those involving Brighton, Arsenal and Manchester City.

“It's part of my job to follow different trends of international football. The Premier League is the best in the world, it has the best coaches ... but you have to have your own philosophy."

Brighton's opening league match is away to Everton on Aug. 17 and the club's chairman, Tony Bloom, is excited to see what his new recruit can bring.

“I wouldn't talk about it as a gamble at all," Bloom said. "We look at everything, we put a lot of effort into the appointment of any head coach like other clubs do and we think Fabian is the best fit for the football club. He's the least-risk option of all the options we had.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Team Arrival Live Updates: Players Reach 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, To Meet PM Narendra Modi
  2. T20 World Cup Champions Let Loose! Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Bust A Move To Dhol Beats - Watch
  3. AIC24WC The Most Tracked Plane In World - What Is It? All You Need To Know
  4. Team India Victory Parade: Mumbai Police Issues Travel Advisory - Check Which Roads To Avoid
  5. T20 World Champions India Return Home; Victory Parade Later Today - Check Full Schedule
Football News
  1. Pedri Urges Barcelona To Seal 'Spectacular Signing' Of Spanish Teammate Nico Williams
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Wes Brown Backs Cristiano Ronaldo; Former Teammate Expects Striker To Rise Again
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Ivan Toney Eyes England Chance Despite Lack Of Minutes
  4. Euro 2024: ENG, SUI Players Train Ahead Of Quarter-Final Clash - In Pics
  5. ENG Vs SUI, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: England Boss Gareth Southgate Must Look To Cole Palmer Or Anthony Gordon, Says Wes Brown
Tennis News
  1. Sinner Vs Berrettini, Wimbledon 2024: World No. 1 Claims Third Round Spot In Four-Set Epic - Data Debrief
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff Reaches Round Three; Carlos Alcaraz Too Advances
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu Joins Forces With 'Her Hero' Andy Murray For Mixed Doubles
  4. Ruud Vs Fognini, Wimbledon 2024: World No.8 Suffers Second-Round Exit After Veteran Italian Masterclass - Data Debrief
  5. Osaka Vs Navarro, Wimbledon 2024: Japanese Crashes Out As American Breezes To Straight-Sets Triumph - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Deep Dive | Ep 14 | Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)
  2. 'Respecting LAC Essential': Jaishankar After Meet With Chinese Foreign Minister At SCO Summit
  3. Breaking News July 4 LIVE: Flood Situation Worsens In Northeast; Labour Vs Conservative In UK Polls Today
  4. Hathras Stampede: 'Bhole Baba' Likened Self To God, Kept Dead Girl At Home | Fresh Details On Preacher
  5. Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Lifetime High Levels In Early Trade
Entertainment News
  1. Vivek Oberoi Talks About Being A 'Victim Of Lobby' In Bollywood, Says He Started Other Businesses To Survive
  2. 'Kill': Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Janhvi Kapoor And Others Attend Screening Of Lakshya Lalwani Starrer
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 7: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 700 Crore Mark Globally In One Week
  4. Ajith Kumar's Wife Shalini Shares Picture From Hospital, Fans Pray For Her Speedy Recovery
  5. Juhi Chawla Reveals Her Mother-In-Law Cancelled Grand Wedding Plans And Recalled 2000 Invites For THIS Reason
US News
  1. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  2. 4th Of July Food Deals: Save Big On Meals From Applebee's, Krispy Kreme, Wendy's, KFC, Starbucks And More!
  3. Is Biden Dropping Out Of The 2024 Election? These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees If He Does
  4. What To Stream To Celebrate The Fourth Of July?
  5. 68-Year-Old Tourist Allegedly Robbed And Run Over Outside Newport Beach Mall
World News
  1. UK Elections 2024 LIVE: Will Conservatives Be Ousted? Polling Booths Open 7 AM
  2. Keir Starmer To Rishi Sunak - Key Candidates, Parties Contesting In UK Elections 2024
  3. UK Elections 2024: 650 Seats Up For Grabs As Britons Decide Govt’s Fate Today | All You Need To Know
  4. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  5. Rishi Sunak: A Historic Yet Controversial Tenure As Britain's PM
Latest Stories
  1. UK Election 2024: Labour's Inevitable Win Amidst Tory Turmoil
  2. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Highlights: Bell, Sciver-Brunt Power ENG-W To Series Whitewash
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 4, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. Labour Party's Comeback: Focus on Home Front While Maintaining Foreign Policies
  5. Rishi Sunak: A Historic Yet Controversial Tenure As Britain's PM
  6. 4th Of July Food Deals: Save Big On Meals From Applebee's, Krispy Kreme, Wendy's, KFC, Starbucks And More!
  7. UK Elections 2024: 650 Seats Up For Grabs As Britons Decide Govt’s Fate Today | All You Need To Know
  8. Team India Victory Parade: Mumbai Police Issues Travel Advisory - Check Which Roads To Avoid