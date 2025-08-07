Premier League Transfers: ‘Anything Can Happen’, Says Cheslea Coach Enzo Maresca On Nicolas Jackson Situation

Maresca refused to rule out a possible move for Jackson ahead of the new Premier League season

Nicolas Jackson's Chelsea future is in doubt.
  • Nicolas Jackson has been linked with a move out of Chelsea.

  • Jackson has lacked minutes for Chelsea at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 after getting sent off against Flamengo.

  • The new signings of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap has pushed him further down the pecking order.

Enzo Maresca said “anything can happen” in the transfer window regarding the future of Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson.

The Senegal international struggled for minutes at the Club World Cup after his red card against Flamengo. He did not feature in the final against Paris Saint-Germain as new arrivals Joao Pedro and Liam Delap starred through the middle.

Since signing for the Blues ahead of the 2023-24 season, Jackson has scored 24 goals and registered 10 assists in 65 Premier League matches. He has averaged a goal every 210 minutes in the league with a conversion rate of 15.4%.

Jackson has reportedly attracted interest from Newcastle this summer. Eddie Howe’s side are preparing to replace Alexander Isak, who is determined to join Premier League champions Liverpool.

The Magpies look set to miss out on the signing of Benjamin Sesko, who is close to joining Manchester United, while Yoane Wissa’s future at Brentford remains unclear.

Maresca refused to rule out a possible move for Jackson ahead of the new Premier League season.

“When the transfer window is open, unfortunately or fortunately, anything can happen. This also involves Nico's situation,” said Maresca.

“At the moment we also had two strikers arrive, Joao [Pedro] and Liam [Delap]. So we will see what happens.”

The Italian coach also offered an update on centre-back Levi Colwill, who suffered an injury in training earlier this week.

“It was in the first session on Monday, just in the last minutes of the session. He [Colwill] felt something and, as I said, we need to wait, and then we see," Maresca added.

“We don't know how long he is going to be out.

“I spoke with him yesterday and I told him that if we achieve what we achieved last year, it is also because of him - and he was a main player for us.”

