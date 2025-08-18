Premier League: Nottingham Forest Continue Spree With Arnaud Kalimuendo Signing

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Arnaud Kalimuendo
Nottingham Forest's busy weekend of transfers continued into Monday as they announced the signing of Arnaud Kalimuendo from Rennes.
The striker has signed a five-year deal with the Premier League side, who reportedly paid £25m (€28.9m) for him.
He joins Omari Hutchinson and James McAtee, from Ipswich Town and Manchester City, respectively, after they signed their contracts at the City Ground on Saturday.
Kalimuendo joined Rennes from Paris Saint-Germain in August 2022, making 112 appearances in all competitions.
The 23-year-old scored 40 goals in total for the club, including 18 in 2024-25, his highest tally in any season in his career.
"When I heard about the interest from Forest, I was honoured," he said.
"This is a proud moment for me, joining a team who had a strong season last year and a club with great history.
"I'm ready for the challenge, and I arrive here with good experience. I had a good season last year with goals and assists, but I want more and want to reach a new level here.
"I can't wait to play in the Premier League, and to play at the City Ground. I watched games from last season, and it's clear the fans create a beautiful atmosphere. I'm excited to see them and impatient to get started."
Kalimuendo was the second-highest scorer in Ligue 1 last season, netting 17 goals and adding three assists.
Thirteen of his haul came from Opta-defined 'big' chances (19 such opportunities), with only four players scoring more.