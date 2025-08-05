Premier League: Iliman Ndiaye Not Feeling Pressured By High Expectations

Iliman Ndiaye has high expectations of himself as he looks to contribute more goals and assists for Everton this season.
The Toffees finished 13th in the Premier League last season, finishing their campaign with three straight victories, including a final-day win over Newcastle United at St. James Park.
Ndiaye was Everton’s top scorer in the league with nine goals but failed to register an assist despite creating 18 chances.
Only Dwight McNeil (10) directly contributed to more goals in the league last season for Moyes’ side.
Everton’s participation in the Premier League Summer Series got off to a tricky start after they lost 3-0 to Bournemouth, but a narrow 2-1 defeat to West Ham was followed by a 2-2 draw against Manchester United.
Ndiaye scored in their draw against United and is eager to continue contributing with goals this season.
“The goal I scored gives me good confidence,” Ndiaye told EvertonTV.
“I'm not usually one who wants to score too many goals in pre-season, but now it feels good to be able to help the team get a result.
“Obviously, on a personal note, it's always nice to score goals and put the work in, so it felt good.
“I wouldn't say I put pressure, but I expect a lot from myself. I want to score a lot of goals and assists, which, as I always say, is what an attacking player should do.
“You want to do those things to help the team win – and that's what everyone expects from me.”
Everton have one more friendly, against Roma at a sold-out Hill Dickinson Stadium, ahead of their Premier League opener on August 18 against Leeds United.
Ndiaye admitted he was surprised by the level of support the club received during their tour of the United States.
“It makes me really proud,” Ndiaye added.
“When I first came, I didn't know Everton fans were like this all over the world.
“So coming here and seeing how many fans we have, how they support the team, how loud they've been in the stadium – everyone's heard it. So, yes, it's amazing.”