Premier League: 'Heartbroken' Leeds United Confirm Archie Gray Sale To Tottenham Hotspur

Archie Gray has joined Tottenham from a "heartbroken" Leeds United in a deal reportedly worth up to £40million. (More Football News)
Gray, the great nephew of Leeds great Eddie Gray, enjoyed a breakthrough season at Elland Road last season.
The 18-year-old made 47 appearances in the Championship for Daniel Farke's team in 2023-24, as Leeds lost to Southampton in the play-off final.
And the Whites have confirmed that a clause in the youngster's contract, which became active when Leeds failed to return to the Premier League, opened the door for teams to swoop.
Gray seemed destined to move to Brentford over the weekend, undertaking a medical with the Bees, until Leeds rejected the payment structure of a £35m offer.
That enabled Spurs to come in and sign the midfielder.
Leeds posted on X that they were "heartbroken to see one of our own depart".
In a separate transaction, however, Joe Rodon has moved from Spurs to Leeds.
The Wales defender spent last season on loan at Elland Road.