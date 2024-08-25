Football

Premier League: Frustrated Glasner Urges Crystal Palace To Focus On The Present After West Ham Defeat

The Eagles routed the Hammers 5-2 at the same venue in April as part of six victories in a seven-match unbeaten run to finish the 2023-24 season

Oliver Glasner on the touchline v West Ham
Crystal Palace "have to be in the present" after suffering a 2-0 defeat to West Ham at Selhurst Park, boss Oliver Glasner has said. (More Football News)

However, goals from Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen consigned Palace to defeat on this occasion, leaving Glasner's men without a point through two games of the infant Premier League season.

A frustrated Glasner said Palace had to forget the strong end they had to last season.

"We can't dream of what we were doing three months ago," Glasner told Ed Aarons of the Guardian.

"It's now up to us to keep calm and not be too disappointed. We will sleep really badly tonight but tomorrow the sun will rise."

BY Stats Perform

Palace sold defender Joachim Andersen to Fulham this week and also saw Michael Olise, a goalscorer against the Hammers in April, depart for Bayern Munich earlier in the transfer window.

And Glasner acknowledged his squad could do with a couple of extra bodies.

"We have lost seven and brought in three," he said

"Maybe we need one or two. But this is what we're talking about, to have a good balance in the team. Let's see what happens next week."

Speaking to the club’s in-house media, Glasner said there were still plenty of positives to take.

"I think we played okay. It's maybe not the top level, but it's okay, we created chances, we created situations," he said"

"We have to stay positive, we have to stay together, especially when the time is not so sunny."

Victorious manager Julen Lopetegui, meanwhile, was in a positive mood after his side claimed their first three points under his leadership.

"It feels good to win and we're happy to achieve these three points," he told in-house West Ham media.

While the Hammers had much of the play for the second half, Palace were not without their moments throughout the 90 minutes.

Ebere Eze stood out, with his best effort rattling the crossbar shortly before half-time, while Odsonne Edouard was also a danger.

"This stadium is always difficult to win in, against a very good team. They have good players, a good coach and good ideas," said Lopetegui.

"We have to defend well to give us the platform to win. We had to be together to overcome the bad moments.

"We did and were resilient. We worked so hard for the result."

