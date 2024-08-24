Football

Fulham 2-1 Leicester City: Emile Smith Rowe And Alex Iwobi On Target As Visitors Outfoxed

Iwobi’s goal 20 minutes from time on Saturday saw Marco Silva’s team clinch their first victory of the 2024-25 Premier League season

Emile Smith Rowe celebrates for Fulham
Emile Smith Rowe and Alex Iwobi grabbed the goals to secure a 2-1 win for Fulham over Leicester City at Craven Cottage. (More Football News)

Iwobi’s goal 20 minutes from time on Saturday saw Marco Silva’s team clinch their first victory of the 2024-25 Premier League season.

Another former Arsenal player – Smith Rowe, a summer signing from the Gunners – opened his Fulham account when he broke the deadlock in the 18th minute.

Wout Faes headed home an equaliser before half-time, but the hosts’ dominance ultimately paid off when Iwobi raced through to finish underneath Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen.

Adama Traore and Iwobi had already been thwarted by the time the former set up Smith Rowe to fire firmly beyond Hermansen.

Faes scored the leveller against the run of play by rising highest to head past Bernd Leno at a corner.

But Fulham had their rewards when Antonee Robinson’s pass found Iwobi in behind the Leicester defence and he coolly squeezed the ball beyond Hermansen for the winner.

Data Debrief: Long wait over for Smith Rowe

Smith Rowe scored his first Premier League in 32 games, 857 days since netting against Chelsea in April 2022. 

Indeed, against no other team has he scored more goals (two) in the competition than against the Foxes.

Andreas Pereira created seven chances for his teammates against Leicester, no Fulham player has ever created more in a Premier League game on record (since 2003-04).

Faes has scored in two of his last three Premier League appearances, having failed to score in his first 30 in the competition beforehand.

