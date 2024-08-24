Football

Jordan Ayew Signs Permanent Contract With Premier League New Boys Leicester

Ayew has featured 275 times in the Premier League for three different teams, scoring more English top flight goals for Palace (23) than he managed for any other club

Jordan Ayew-football-Leicester-city
Jordan Ayew has completed a move from Crystal Palace to Leicester
Jordan Ayew has become Leicester City's seventh signing of the transfer window after his move from Crystal Palace was confirmed on Friday.

Ayew, who made 212 appearances for the Eagles, arrives in the East Midlands for an initial £5million fee, potentially rising to £7.5million dependent on performances.

The 32-year-old offers Steve Cooper another experienced head in the forward areas alongside Jamie Vardy as the Foxes prepare to take on Fulham this Saturday. 

He featured 37 times for the Eagles last season, registering 11 goal involvements (four goals and seven assists), with his assist tally the highest in the Palace side. 

"I’m very happy to be here and I’m proud. I want to thank the Club as they fought hard to bring me here – it happened quickly and I’m so happy to be here," Ayew said. 

“As a player, when you hear that the manager wants you, it just makes you want to come and work under him and to try to improve.

"Even though I’m 32, as a player you always want to learn and improve. I’m here to work hard and help the team achieve their targets.”

