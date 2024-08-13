Football

Premier League Football Transfers: Wan-Bissaka Out, Mazraoui, De Ligt In For Manchester United

There was footage on Monday of De Ligt heading to Manchester to complete the move

Matthijs-de-Ligt-footballer
Manchester United are set to sign Matthijs de Ligt.
info_icon

Manchester United sold Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Premier League rival West Ham on Tuesday, ahead of the likely arrivals of two more defenders to Old Trafford. (More Football News)

Wan-Bissaka moved for a reported fee of 15 million pounds ($19 million) to end a five-year spell at United. One of the best one-on-one defenders in the English game, Wan-Bissaka will compete with Vladimir Coufal for the right-back spot at West Ham.

United appears to have lined up a replacement for Wan-Bissaka in Morocco full back Noussair Mazraoui, who is reportedly close to joining from Bayern Munich along with Netherland center back Matthijs de Ligt.

There was footage on Monday of De Ligt heading to Manchester to complete the move.

United has already bolstered its defense in this transfer window by signing 18-year-old center back Leny Yoro from Lille for 62 million euros ($68 million).

Wan-Bissaka returns to London, having started his career at Crystal Palace.

