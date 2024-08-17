Premier League 2024-25: Evanilson Joins Bournemouth In Club-record Deal

Bournemouth have confirmed the signing of Evanilson from Porto for a club-record fee. (More Football News)
The forward has joined in a deal worth up to £40.2million.
He joined Porto in 2020 and went on to make 154 appearances in all competitions, netting 60 goals and registering 21 assists.
His 13 league goals last season were the most of any Porto player, while he also had the second-most shots of anyone on the team in the Primeira Liga (76).
"We are delighted to bring someone with an immense pedigree to AFC Bournemouth," chief executive Neill Blake said.
"Evanilson is a hugely sought-after striker and for us to bring him to the club in a record-breaking deal shows our ambition and intent.
"Having scored 25 goals last season, including goals in the Champions League, we feel that his experience and ability, despite only being 24, will help us to match our ambitions moving forward."
Bournemouth had also shown interest in Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah, but have chosen the Brazilian to replace Dominic Solanke, who was sold for a club-record fee of £65million to Tottenham.
Evanilson is the seventh Bournemouth signing so far, with Andoni Iraola's side set to kick off their Premier League campaign against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.