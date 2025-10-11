Portugal vs Ireland Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo In Action

Portugal vs Ireland Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Europe: Know when and where you can watch Cristiano Ronaldo and other stars in action in the POR vs IRE football match

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Portugal vs Ireland Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Europe
Portugal vs Ireland Live Streaming, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Europe Photo: AP/Denes Erdos
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Portugal host Ireland in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on October 11

  • Ireland hold a perfect qualifier record with two wins

  • Ireland have a loss and a draw

  • Portugal vs Ireland available on Sony LIV and Sony Ten channels

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action as Portugal take on Ireland in their FIFA World Cup qualifier clash in Lisbon on Saturday night. Portugal have two wins in their two games in Group F while Ireland are yet to take full three points from a game with a loss and a draw to their names. Another win tonight for Ronaldo's men would take them a step closer to qualification for the 2026 showpiece in North America.

Portugal defeated Armenia and Hungary in September to make a perfect start to their qualification campaign. The 40-year-old Ronaldo looks set to lead his team into another World Cup as he continues to be at the front of Portuguese attack.

After a draw against Hungary, Ireland suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Armenia in their second fixture. Their qualification hopes now hang by a thread and another defeat to Portugal will make the path even tougher.

Portugal vs Ireland Live Streaming

When and where will the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Ireland be played?

Related Content
Related Content

The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Ireland will be played on October 11 (October 12 IST) at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon from 12:15 AM IST.

Where will the live telecast of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Ireland be available in India?

The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Ireland will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where will the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Ireland be available in India?

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Ireland will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Sri Lanka Vs England Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup: Ecclestone Finishes With 4/17 | SL-W 143/6 (37)

  2. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 2: Shubman Ton, Jadeja's Scalps Take India Towards Another Early Finish

  3. Namibia Vs South Africa LIVE Score, One-Off T20: Match Set For Cliffhanger

  4. India Vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 2: Sai Sudharsan Pulls Off Stunning Reflex Catch – Watch

  5. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Gill Century Breaks Records, Surpasses Rohit, Joins Kohli’s Elite Club - Check Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Stunned By World No. 204 Valentin Vacherot In Semi-final

  3. Wuhan Open 2025: Coco Gauff Holds Nerve Against Jasmine Paolini To Book Place In Final

  4. Shanghai Masters: Valentin Vacherot Continues Dream Run, Faces Novak Djokovic In Semis

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Paolini Ends Swiatek Hoodoo In Quarters, Books Gauff Showdown

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. RSS Has Not Imprisoned Itself With A Fixed Ideology: Ram Madhav

  2. The Many Faces Of The RSS

  3. The Deep State | Christophe Jaffrelot Interview

  4. Pilots Urge Grounding Of Air India’s Boeing 787 Fleet Amid Safety Concerns

  5. 100 Years Of RSS: The Scared, And The Unchanged Core

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  2. Who Is Maria Corina Machado And Why Did She Win The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize?

  3. White House Criticises Nobel Committee For Not Awarding Peace Prize To Trump

  4. Israel Pulls Back Troops As Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect

  5. The Unbearable Lightness of Being László Krasznahorkai

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away

  2. Bengaluru Weekend Weather Alert: Unsettled with Heavy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  3. ED Arrests Reliance Power CFO Over Rs 68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee

  4. BSEB Releases Provisional Bihar DElEd 2025 Answer Key: Download, Objection Process & Score Calculation

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  6. India Vs West Indies Cricket Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2: Gill, Jadeja Put IND In Driver's Seat | WI 140/4 (43)

  7. Amitabh Bachchan At 83 | The Tireless And Peerless Titan

  8. Guru Of Exclusion: Golwalkwar's Gospel Of Communal Politics