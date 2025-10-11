Portugal host Ireland in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on October 11
Ireland have a loss and a draw
Portugal vs Ireland available on Sony LIV and Sony Ten channels
Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action as Portugal take on Ireland in their FIFA World Cup qualifier clash in Lisbon on Saturday night. Portugal have two wins in their two games in Group F while Ireland are yet to take full three points from a game with a loss and a draw to their names. Another win tonight for Ronaldo's men would take them a step closer to qualification for the 2026 showpiece in North America.
Portugal defeated Armenia and Hungary in September to make a perfect start to their qualification campaign. The 40-year-old Ronaldo looks set to lead his team into another World Cup as he continues to be at the front of Portuguese attack.
After a draw against Hungary, Ireland suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Armenia in their second fixture. Their qualification hopes now hang by a thread and another defeat to Portugal will make the path even tougher.
Portugal vs Ireland Live Streaming
The FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Ireland will be played on October 11 (October 12 IST) at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon from 12:15 AM IST.
Where will the live telecast of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Ireland be available in India?
The live telecast of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Ireland will be available on the Sony Sports network in India.
Where will the live streaming of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Ireland be available in India?
The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match between Portugal and Ireland will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.