Nuno Mendes insists he is prepared to face Kylian Mbappe ahead of Portugal's quarter-final meeting with France at Euro 2024.
Mbappe, who officially joined Real Madrid at the start of the month, played alongside Mendes at Paris Saint-Germain for two seasons.
The France captain has scored once for Les Bleus at the tournament, a penalty against Poland in their final Group D fixture and is yet to sparkle so far.
However, Mendes knows all too well the threat Mbappe carries, and is relishing the opportunity of facing him at the Volksparkstadion on Friday.
"I don't think he will be playing on my flank, but if it happens I'm prepared," he said. "I train every day for these moments and we are prepared to face them.
"They have high-level players, but we also have great players. We need to do everything we can to cancel France's strengths and play our game."
All eyes look set to fall on Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo, as they look to spearhead their sides to the semi-finals of the competition.
Ronaldo saw his penalty saved in extra-time of Portugal's last-16 tie against Slovenia and is yet to score at Euro 2024, despite registering 20 shots at the tournament.
Mendes has had the luxury of sharing a dressing room with both Mbappe and Ronaldo, acknowledging the threat both possess ahead of their meeting in Hamburg.
"They are high-level, excellent players who can make a difference at any moment," Mendes said.
"I shared a dressing room with both of them and it was a pleasure to play with Mbappé and play with Cristiano.
"They are incredible, from one moment to the next they make a difference."