UEFA Euro 2016 champions Portugal, led by the influential Cristiano Ronaldo, take on Kylian Mbappe-led France in the second quarter-final match at the 2024 edition on Saturday, July 6. Mbappe, who is a boyhood Ronaldo fan, will lead his side out against the Portuguese in a cracking contest that sees some high-profile names on either sides. (More Football News)
France defeated Belgium 1-0 in their Round of 16 match at Dusseldorf Arena. Portugal, on the other hand, defeated Slovenia 3-0 in the penalty shootout in their last-16 match.
Their last meeting at the Euros was in 2021 which ended in 2-2 draw that saw Ronaldo bag two goals with his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema scoring twice.
Here’s all you need to know about the Portugal vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 2nd quarter-final match:
When will the Portugal vs France Euro 2024 2nd quarter-final match take place?
The Euro 2024 2nd quarter-final match between Portugal and France will be played on Saturday, July 6.
Where will the Portugal vs France Euro 2024 2nd quarter-final match take place?
The Euro 2024 2nd quarter-final match between Portugal and France is scheduled to take place at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.
What time will the Portugal vs France UEFA Euro 2024 2nd quarter-final match begin?
The UEFA Euro 2024 2nd quarter-final match between Portugal and France will start at 12:30 a.m. IST.
Where to watch Portugal vs France, 2nd quarter-final, UEFA European Championship 2024 match?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.