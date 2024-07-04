Football

Portugal Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final 2 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch POR Vs FRA On TV And Online

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal lock horns against Kylian Mbappe's France in the second quarter-final match of Euro 2024 on Saturday. Here are the live streaming, telecast, timing and other details

Kylian Mbappe's France will clash against Portugal led by Cristiano Ronaldo. Photo: File
UEFA Euro 2016 champions Portugal, led by the influential Cristiano Ronaldo, take on Kylian Mbappe-led France in the second quarter-final match at the 2024 edition on Saturday, July 6. Mbappe, who is a boyhood Ronaldo fan, will lead his side out against the Portuguese in a cracking contest that sees some high-profile names on either sides. (More Football News)

France defeated Belgium 1-0 in their Round of 16 match at Dusseldorf Arena. Portugal, on the other hand, defeated Slovenia 3-0 in the penalty shootout in their last-16 match.

Their last meeting at the Euros was in 2021 which ended in 2-2 draw that saw Ronaldo bag two goals with his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema scoring twice.

FILE - France's Kylian Mbappe gestures as he adjusts his face mask during a training session in Paderborn, Germany, on June 27, 2024. Kylian Mbappé has had more masks than goals at Euro 2024. Widely regarded as the heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as soccer's biggest icon, the France striker is struggling with his peripheral vision due to the protective face covering he has been fitted with since breaking his nose at the start of the European Championship. - (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)
Kylian Mbappe And Who? The French Star Needs Rivalry Like Ronaldo-Messi Says Michael Owen

BY Associated Press

Here’s all you need to know about the Portugal vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 2nd quarter-final match:

When will the Portugal vs France Euro 2024 2nd quarter-final match take place?

The Euro 2024 2nd quarter-final match between Portugal and France will be played on Saturday, July 6.

Where will the Portugal vs France Euro 2024 2nd quarter-final match take place?

The Euro 2024 2nd quarter-final match between Portugal and France is scheduled to take place at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

What time will the Portugal vs France UEFA Euro 2024 2nd quarter-final match begin?

The UEFA Euro 2024 2nd quarter-final match between Portugal and France will start at 12:30 a.m. IST.

Where to watch Portugal vs France, 2nd quarter-final, UEFA European Championship 2024 match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

