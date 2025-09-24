Port Vale Vs Arsenal FC Live Streaming, EFL Cup 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head Record, More

Port Vale Vs Arsenal, English Football League Cup 2025-26 Third Round: Get live streaming, preview, head-to-head record, and more for the EFL Cup third-round clash

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba
Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba have anchored Arsenal's defence brilliantly
info_icon

Port Vale will welcome Premier League chasers Arsenal FC in the third round fixture of the ongoing EFL Cup 2025-26 on Thursday, September 25 (IST) at Vale Park.

The Valiants, managed by Darren Moore, have not had the best of start to the EFL League One season. However, they did defeat 2011 Carabao Cup winners Birmingham City in their previous league fixture.

Arsenal, on the other hand, held Man City to a 1-1 draw in their last fixture and will be favourites against their lower league opposition. Mikel Arteta will rotate his squad but expect some high-profile names to start at Vale Park.

Kick-off:

  • Location: Stoke-on-Trent, England

  • Stadium: Vale Park

  • Date: Thursday, September 25

  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 a.m. IST

Port Vale Vs Arsenal Head-to-head Record

  • Total matches: 22

  • Port Vale won: 4

  • Arsenal won: 13

  • Draws: 5

Port Vale Vs Arsenal, EFL Cup 2025-26: Live Streaming

When to watch Port Vale FC vs Arsenal FC, EFL Cup 2025-26 match?

The Port Vale FC vs Arsenal FC, EFL Cup 2025-26 match will be played on Thursday, 25 September at 12:30 am IST.

Where to watch Port Vale FC vs Arsenal FC, EFL Cup 2025-26 match?

The EFL Cup third-round clash between Port Vale FC & Arsenal FC will be available to watch live on FanCode app and website.

Related Content
Related Content
Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Abhishek, Gill Start Slow | IND 10/0 (2)

  2. India Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: BAN Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

  3. Shreyas Iyer To Miss Red-Ball Cricket In Coming Months, Confirms BCCI

  4. OTD In 2007: India Beat Pakistan In Inaugural ICC T20 World Cup Final

  5. India U19 Vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Record For Most Sixes In YODI's

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Religious Rhetoric And Divisiveness Threaten India’s Democracy—Here’s How We Can Safeguard It

  2. Public Land Or Builder’s Gain? Congress Questions Hasty Clearance Of Juhu SRA Scheme

  3. SC Allows CBI To Register Six More Cases In ‘Builder-Bank Nexus’ In NCR

  4. Missing From The Ballot: How DUSU Elections Silenced Marginalised Voices

  5. Ram-Rajya Should Come In Delhi, Durga Puja Cannot End At 10 PM: CM Rekha Gupta

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

  2. At UN, Trump Slams ‘Globalist Institutions,’ Targets India, China Over Ukraine War

  3. Indonesia, EU Seal Landmark Trade Deal After Nearly A Decade of Talks

  4. Ukrainian Drone Barrage Disrupts Moscow Air Traffic, Over 200 Flights Affected

  5. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures