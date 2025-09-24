Port Vale will welcome Premier League chasers Arsenal FC in the third round fixture of the ongoing EFL Cup 2025-26 on Thursday, September 25 (IST) at Vale Park.
The Valiants, managed by Darren Moore, have not had the best of start to the EFL League One season. However, they did defeat 2011 Carabao Cup winners Birmingham City in their previous league fixture.
Arsenal, on the other hand, held Man City to a 1-1 draw in their last fixture and will be favourites against their lower league opposition. Mikel Arteta will rotate his squad but expect some high-profile names to start at Vale Park.
Kick-off:
Location: Stoke-on-Trent, England
Stadium: Vale Park
Date: Thursday, September 25
Kick-off Time: 12:30 a.m. IST
Port Vale Vs Arsenal Head-to-head Record
Total matches: 22
Port Vale won: 4
Arsenal won: 13
Draws: 5
Port Vale Vs Arsenal, EFL Cup 2025-26: Live Streaming
When to watch Port Vale FC vs Arsenal FC, EFL Cup 2025-26 match?
The Port Vale FC vs Arsenal FC, EFL Cup 2025-26 match will be played on Thursday, 25 September at 12:30 am IST.
Where to watch Port Vale FC vs Arsenal FC, EFL Cup 2025-26 match?
The EFL Cup third-round clash between Port Vale FC & Arsenal FC will be available to watch live on FanCode app and website.