Premier League 2025-26: Pep Guardiola States Manchester City Missed Phil Foden At His Best

Foden opened the scoring in the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium, before Erling Haaland went on to put City out of sight in the second half

Pep Guardiola
Guardiola embraces Foden after Manchester derby win
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola acknowledged how much his team missed an in-form Phil Foden last season following their 3-0 victory over Manchester United.

Foden opened the scoring in the Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium, before Erling Haaland went on to put City out of sight in the second half.

Having turned in a 27-goal campaign in 2023-24, the 25-year-old endured a tough 2024-25 season, in which he registered just nine Premier League goal contributions, as City finished in their lowest position (third) since 2016-17.

EPL: Manchester City vs Manchester United - | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson
Man City Vs Man United, Premier League: Haaland’s Brace Fires Blues To 3-0 Win In Manchester Derby

BY Photo Webdesk

No City player made more final third entries than Foden (10) or passes in the final third (19) on Sunday. Defensively, the England international was also a standout, winning possession on more occasions (11) than any other player on the pitch.

Guardiola underlined Foden’s importance, telling reporters: "We missed him so much last season. We need him so much. We cannot forget two seasons ago when we won the last game against West Ham [to win the title] he was the most important player in the Premier League.

“He was maybe the key player to win the league. Last season for injuries, for other reasons he could not be with us.

"Hopefully step by step, he can get his best. I am pretty sure a game like today against United is a special game for him because he is an incredible Manchester City supporter. I'm sure he's going to have the best feeling."

After bouncing back from consecutive defeats to Tottenham and Brighton before the international break, City’s derby win is timely ahead of key matches against Napoli in the Champions League on Thursday and Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

"It's just one game. We have to prove [it]. But it's true that winning games, especially in the derby, and seeing the faces of all the fans — all the joy and all the happiness after the game — is always better,” Guardiola said.

"It's one game, but it's important, after two defeats, to do it at home against United. The spirit was really good."

Haaland, who netted five for Norway in an 11-1 rout of Moldova last week, continued in his rich run of form, and no player has scored more goals in Premier League Manchester derbies than his eight (level with Sergio Aguero and Wayne Rooney), with team-mate Foden just behind with seven. 

"Erling never disappoints us since he arrived,” said Guardiola. "Erling has the commitment, that is why he signed a contract for many years. He’s a special player."

