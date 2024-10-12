Football

Peru 1-0 Uruguay, FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Marcelo Bielsa Takes Responsibility For Defeat

The defeat sees Uruguay remain third in the FUFA World Cup 2026 South America qualifying standings, four points behind leaders Argentina

Marcelo Bielsa
Uruguay were beaten 1-0 by Peru in their World Cup qualifying encounter.
Uruguay head coach Marcelo Bielsa shouldered full responsibility for his side's shock 1-0 defeat to Peru in their World Cup qualifying encounter. (More Football News

Peru, winless in their previous nine matches, stole the points in the 88th minute when Miguel Araujo headed Piero Quispe's cross beyond the grasp of Sergio Rochet. 

The Blanquirroja earned their first win over Uruguay since 2017, with the triumph moving them above last-placed Chile following their late defeat to Brazil.

Uruguay had a string of chances to take the lead in the first half, with Liverpool's Darwin Nunez and Manchester United's Manuel Ugarte coming closest. 

But the Peruvians started brightly after the interval, with Edison Flores unable to guide his effort on target before Sergio Pena rippled the side-netting on the hour-mark. 

With the match appearing to end all square, the Estadio Nacional de Lima was sent into raptures when Araujo was picked out to seal a memorable triumph for the hosts, powering home his first international goal. 

Uruguay managed an expected goals (xG) tally of just 0.36 compared to Peru's 0.78, recording eight efforts with only three of those on target. 

Despite dominating possession throughout the contest, Bielsa acknowledged that his game plan restricted his players from making a difference in the final third. 

“I honestly feel responsible," Bielsa said.

"Due to the players we had in the midfield and in the offence, for such a small proportion of goal chances we created in the second half."

Uruguay's defeat sees them remain in third place in the qualifying standings, four points behind leaders Argentina. 

