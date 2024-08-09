Pepe: Portugal Great Confirms Retirement From Football

Portugal defender Pepe has confirmed he will retire from professional football after a glittering 23-year career. (More Football News)
The 41-year-old played 878 times for club and country, winning 34 trophies along the way, with much of his success coming during his time with Real Madrid.
Having made his name with Porto, Pepe completed a move to the Bernabeu in 2007 and would go on to form one of the best defensive partnerships with Sergio Ramos.
He would win 12 honours during his decade at the Bernabeu, including three Champions League titles, before moving to Besiktas.
Pepe would spend a season in Turkey before returning to Porto, where he would make a further 132 appearances and add another nine honours to his trophy cabinet.
The defender would also enjoy success on the international stage, featuring in all but one of Portugal's seven games in their Euro 2016 triumph.
Pepe was capped 141 times for his country, third on the all-time list behind Joao Moutinho (146) and Cristiano Ronaldo (212).
He played his final ever game in Portugal's penalty shootout defeat to France at Euro 2024, having become the oldest player to ever appear in a European Championship.
In a video shared to Instagram, Pepe said: "I want to thank God for giving me the wisdom to be able to continue my journey.
"I can't help but thank all the presidents who bet on me and believed in me. All the employees of all the clubs I've been to, they are the soul and essence.
"And of the national team. All my teammates and coaches, who helped me grow and compete every day. All the fans, who are the soul of football.
"To Jorge Mendes, to GestiFute, to my mother, who was essential in my journey by letting me fly towards my dream, which was to be a professional footballer.
"To all my friends and family, especially my wife, who was my home in my absence.
"My children for believing in me, for being a fundamental support in my life, for supporting me when I left home to play. They were the support I needed to be able to go with a clear conscience.
"I would like to thank everyone, give them a big thank you and a big hug of gratitude. Thank you all very much."