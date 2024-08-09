Football

Pepe: Portugal Great Confirms Retirement From Football

Pepe, 41, played 878 times for club and country, winning 34 trophies along the way, with much of his success coming during his time with Real Madrid

Pepe-File-Photo
Pepe has announced his retirement from football.
info_icon

Portugal defender Pepe has confirmed he will retire from professional football after a glittering 23-year career. (More Football News)

The 41-year-old played 878 times for club and country, winning 34 trophies along the way, with much of his success coming during his time with Real Madrid. 

Having made his name with Porto, Pepe completed a move to the Bernabeu in 2007 and would go on to form one of the best defensive partnerships with Sergio Ramos. 

He would win 12 honours during his decade at the Bernabeu, including three Champions League titles, before moving to Besiktas. 

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, right, embraces Pepe at the end of a quarter final match against France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Friday, July 5, 2024. - AP/Hassan Ammar
Ronaldo Consoles Pepe As Veterans Face 'Cruel' Euro 2024 Exit In Potential Swansongs - Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Pepe would spend a season in Turkey before returning to Porto, where he would make a further 132 appearances and add another nine honours to his trophy cabinet. 

The defender would also enjoy success on the international stage, featuring in all but one of Portugal's seven games in their Euro 2016 triumph. 

Pepe was capped 141 times for his country, third on the all-time list behind Joao Moutinho (146) and Cristiano Ronaldo (212). 

He played his final ever game in Portugal's penalty shootout defeat to France at Euro 2024, having become the oldest player to ever appear in a European Championship. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pepe (@official_pepe)

In a video shared to Instagram, Pepe said: "I want to thank God for giving me the wisdom to be able to continue my journey.

"I can't help but thank all the presidents who bet on me and believed in me. All the employees of all the clubs I've been to, they are the soul and essence.

"And of the national team. All my teammates and coaches, who helped me grow and compete every day. All the fans, who are the soul of football.

"To Jorge Mendes, to GestiFute, to my mother, who was essential in my journey by letting me fly towards my dream, which was to be a professional footballer.

Joao Palhinha in action for Portugal at Euro 2024 - null
Bayern Munich Confirm Portugal Midfielder Joao Palhinha Signing

BY Stats Perform

"To all my friends and family, especially my wife, who was my home in my absence.

"My children for believing in me, for being a fundamental support in my life, for supporting me when I left home to play. They were the support I needed to be able to go with a clear conscience.

"I would like to thank everyone, give them a big thank you and a big hug of gratitude. Thank you all very much."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  2. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  4. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  5. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
Football News
  1. Spain Vs France, Paris 2024 Final: ESP Coach Denia Out To Cap Glittering Year With Olympic Gold
  2. Paris Olympics: France's Journey A 'Success', Says Henry Ahead Of Spain Final
  3. Newcastle United Sign Striker William Osula From Sheffield United
  4. Bruno Guimaraes Happy At Newcastle But Howe Uncertain On Kieran Trippier's Future
  5. Mikel Arteta Impressed With 'Different' Gabriel Jesus After Bayer Leverkusen Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Coco Gauff Tempers Canadian Open Expectations After Paris Olympics
  2. World Number One Iga Swiatek Sure Of WTA Finals Berth
  3. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  4. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  2. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  3. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  4. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics
  5. India Edge Spain 2-1, Claim Hockey Bronze In Second Straight Olympic Games

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bangladesh: As Hasina Remains In India, PM Modi Wishes Yunus On Taking Oath As Chief Advisor Of New Govt
  2. Bareilly: Case Of Serial Killing? 9 Women Strangled To Death In 14 Months; Killer At Large Causes Panic
  3. 'Vinesh Phogat Deserves Rajya Sabha Seat,' Says Ex-CM Hooda; Uncle Mahavir Calls It 'Political Stunt'
  4. When Will Ex-Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Leave India? MEA Shares Update
  5. Day In Pics: August 08, 2024
Entertainment News
  1. Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas? #SaveYe Trends After Explosive Claims By Former Chief Of Staff | Controversy Explained
  2. Sobhita Dhulipala-Naga Chaitanya Relationship Timeline: From Secret Dating, Holidays To Engagement
  3. Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 18' To Premiere In October? Here's What We Know
  4. Ranbir Kapoor's Deleted Cockpit Scene From 'Animal' Goes Viral, Fans Question Why Sandeep Reddy Vanga Omitted It
  5. Vikram Bhatt REVEALS Why He Never Worked With Aamir Khan After 'Ghulam'
US News
  1. FDA Issues 'Urgent' Frozen Dessert Recall In 8 States Over Undeclared High-Risk Allergen
  2. Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas? #SaveYe Trends After Explosive Claims By Former Chief Of Staff | Controversy Explained
  3. Why Is Hashtag Boycott Dunkin Donuts Trending: The Rumble Ad Policy Controversy | Explained
  4. US Tropical Storm Debby: Death Toll Rises To 7 As Heavy Rains Continue
  5. Ever Wonder What LEGO Stands For? Here’s The Surprising Answer
World News
  1. FDA Issues 'Urgent' Frozen Dessert Recall In 8 States Over Undeclared High-Risk Allergen
  2. Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas? #SaveYe Trends After Explosive Claims By Former Chief Of Staff | Controversy Explained
  3. Nigeria: 20 Killed In Boat Engine Explosion; Regulatory Concerns Raised
  4. Samsung Smartphones For North Korean Olympians Violate Sanctions: South Korea
  5. Why Is Hashtag Boycott Dunkin Donuts Trending: The Rumble Ad Policy Controversy | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists
  2. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Nagarjuna Shares First Pics Of The Couple
  3. CBI Arrests Assistant Director Of ED In Delhi In Bribery Case
  4. 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
  5. Parliament News | Aug 8 Highlights: Row Over Waqf Bill In LS, Centre Proposes Sending Bill To Parliamentary Panel
  6. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Paris Olympics Day 13 Highlights: Nadeem Pips Chopra In Javelin Throw Final; Tebogo Wins Men's 200m Gold