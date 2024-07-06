Ronaldo Consoles Pepe As Veterans Face 'Cruel' Euro 2024 Exit In Potential Swansongs - Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo was seen comforting a heartbroken Pepe with a hug following Portugal's exit from the ongoing Euro 2024 on Friday after they lost to France in the penalty shootout in the quarter-final of the competition. (More Football News)
France defeated Portugal 5-3 in the penalties after 90 minutes of regular time and an added 30 minutes could not produce a goal. France thus booked a semifinal spot with Spain while the Ronaldo-led side faced another knockout exit at a major tournament.
Ronaldo, who himself could not control his tears after missing a penalty during Portugal's pre-quarterfinal victory over Slovenia, was on the other side on Friday embracing Pepe whose emotions burst out through his eyes.
The duo was locked in an emotional embrace for almost 15 seconds.
Ronaldo had also burst into tears following Portugal's 2022 FIFA World Cup exit in the quarterfinal.
On Friday, however, the Portuguese superstar simply looked into the sky, appearing to be disappointed. No tears, but a lot of sorrow.
For Ronaldo, 39, and Pepe, 41, this could be their last major international tournament with age catching up fast. The stalwart duo with a combined age of 80 has served Portugal for a long time with some exceptional football.
“Soccer is very cruel," Pepe said.
Pepe did not reveal what Ronaldo told him during the hug but he did say that the loss was frustrating.
“I won't say it publicly," Pepe told TV station Canal 11, when asked what Ronaldo said to him. "But we feel it a lot. Contrary to what many people think, we feel it a lot.
"We feel the frustration of not winning a game, of being eliminated in such a big competition as the European Championship, knowing that we had a lot of quality to go through. That's the pain we feel.”
Portugal coach Roberto Martinez called Pepe's tears "the tears of frustration.”