France beat Portugal 5-3 in a penalty shootout to reach the European Championship semifinals on Friday, ending Cristiano Ronaldo's bid to win the title in his last appearance at the tournament. (More Football News)
After the game finished 0-0 following extra time, Joao Felix hit a post with a penalty in the shootout and Theo Hernández converted the clinching kick.
France lost in penalty shootouts at its last two major tournaments — in the last 16 at the Euros in 2021 and in the 2022 World Cup final.
France will play Spain in the semifinals after its extra-time win over Germany in Stuttgart.