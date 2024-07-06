Pedri Gonzalez To Miss The Rest Of Euro 2024 As Spain Confirm Knee Injury

Spain have confirmed that Pedri will miss the rest of Euro 2024 after suffering a 'grade two knee sprain' in Friday's quarter-final victory over Germany. (More Football News)
Pedri had to be substituted after just eight minutes in the clash in Stuttgart following a heavy tackle from Toni Kroos.
Spain won 2-1 after extra-time thanks to Mikel Merino's late strike and will face France in the semi-finals in Munich next Tuesday.
In a statement posted on X, it read: "The medical tests carried out have determined that Pedri González suffers a grade 2 internal lateral sprain in his left knee.
"The Canarian player will remain in Germany until the end of Euro 2024."
Kroos, who called time on his football career following Germany's defeat, sent his best wishes to the Barcelona midfielder in an emotional farewell post.
"Get better soon Pedri. Obviously, it was not my intention to cause any damage," Kroos posted on Instagram.
"Wishing you a speedy recovery and all the best. You are a great player."