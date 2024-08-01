Pascal Gross Joins Borussia Dortmund From Brighton

Borussia Dortmund have announced the signing of Pascal Gross from Brighton on a two-year contract. (More Football News)
The midfielder joins for a fee of £8million after seven years in the Premier League.
Gross established himself as one of Brighton's most dependable players, scoring 32 goals and providing 52 assists in 261 games in all competitions.
The German had one year left on his Brighton contract but said he could not turn down the chance to join Dortmund when they came to him.
"I'm really looking forward to BVB," Gross said. "For me, this move is simply a huge thing, because I've been a Dortmund fan since I was a little boy.
"I will try to repay the club's trust with my style, and I can't wait to play in front of the BVB fans at the Signal Iduna Park with my new team-mates and to work together with everyone to ensure that we achieve our big goals."
Gross created 508 chances in his Premier League career, a tally only bettered by Kevin De Bruyne (602) since he made his debut in the competition in August 2017.
He created 103 chances in the Premier League last season, a tally bettered by only Bruno Fernandes (114), while only Ollie Watkins (13) and Cole Palmer (11) provided more assists than his 10 in the top-flight last season.
Gross is the third signing for Dortmund so far this transfer window, joining Waldemar Anton and Serhou Guirassy at the club.