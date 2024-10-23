Achraf Hakimi's second-half stunner was not enough to mask Paris Saint Germain's Champions League struggles after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by PSV. (More Football News)
The Ligue 1 champions salvaged a point when Hakimi rifled home from range to cancel out Noa Lang's 34th-minute opener, leaving Luis Enrique's side on four points after three games.
PSG were denied a late penalty, however, when the referee waved away spot-kick claims after Olivier Boscagli challenged Marco Asensio as the substitute was preparing to shoot.
Marquinhos also went close in the dying minutes, though Walter Benitez did just enough to palm away and earn his side a memorable draw.
Eredivisie leaders PSV, who made the most of PSG's mediocre midfield, are still winless with two points in the new format of Europe's premier club competition.
Data Debrief: Warning signs for PSG
Luis Enrique has only won 40% of his matches in the Champions League as PSG boss, winning six of 15 with three draws and six defeats, the lowest winning ratio from a head coach in the Qatari Sports Investment era.
That was not for a lack of dominance here, though, as PSG accumulated 2.43 expected goals (xG) to PSV's meagre 0.25.
Ousmane Dembele managed 0.93 of that xG total but found the target just once from six attempts, with five of those in the PSV area, as PSG failed to fire.