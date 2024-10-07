Football

Nice 1-1 PSG, Ligue 1: Luis Enrique Calm Despite Parisians Losing Top Spot

Paris Saint-Germain are second in the Ligue 1 table now with 17 points, two adrift of Monaco

Luis Enrique
Luis Enrique's Paris Saint-Germain were knocked off top spot
Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique was not disheartened by seeing his side relinquish top spot following Sunday's 1-1 draw at Nice in Ligue 1. (More Football News)

PSG were forced to come from behind to maintain their unbeaten start to 2024-25, with Nuno Mendes cancelling out Ali Abdi's opener early in the second half.

The French champions were unable to find a winner despite enjoying 71.1% of the possession and attempting 19 shots to Nice's eight. Nice's possession share of 28.8% was their lowest in Ligue 1 since December 2011 (28.7% versus Lille).

The result leaves PSG second in the table with 17 points, two adrift of Monaco.

It is the second season in a row that PSG have not led Ligue 1 after seven matchdays, having sat fifth at this stage last term. They topped the table after seven games in five of the previous six campaigns (second in 2020-21).

"We are at the beginning of the season. The start seems promising to me. I like what I see. I think it's a much better start than last season," Luis Enrique told a press conference on Sunday.

"Grades are given at the end of the season. When the season is over we'll see the grade... 

"The important thing is to win the league. The most important thing is to be in contention for all the titles."

The Spaniard did add, however, that simple errors had proven costly, saying: "There was a level of inaccuracy from most of the players that was not usual and a lot of very simple technical actions, easy passes, situations that we normally solve, a very high number of unusual mistakes.

He was, though, proud of his players' reaction to falling behind midway through the first half.

"I am especially proud after a bad first half. A really bad one. I'm proud of their spirit. They concentrated on the game, on trying to turn the game around," he said.

PSG face Strasbourg in their next league game on October 19, before taking on PSV in the Champions League three days later. 

