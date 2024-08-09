Football

Paris Olympics: France's Journey A 'Success', Says Henry Ahead Of Spain Final

Thierry Henry believes France's Olympic journey has been a success
Thierry Henry believes France's journey to the Olympics final has been a success, whether they finish with a gold or silver medal against Spain in Paris.  (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Henry has led France to a first final at the Games since their win against Brazil in 1984, a time when he was preparing for his first senior season with Monaco's reserves.

Les Bleus entered the competition with one of the strongest teams on paper, but Henry faced a difficult task in assembling his squad.

The likes of Kylian Mbappe, Bradley Barcola and Warren Zaire-Emery were refused permission to compete in the Games by their clubs. 

However, Henry was quick to praise his group of players that have taken part in the tournament, saying his dream has already come true.

"This event is special because (in our sport) you don't think about finishing second or third, or winning a medal," Henry said. 

"So our story is a success - let's make it better.

While Henry has the opportunity to add an Olympic medal to his World Cup and European Championship successes as a player, he was keen to look at the bigger picture. 

"Did I ever think I would be part of an Olympic team? Never. I'll tell you why it's different for me," Henry said.

"I was never with my family watching me performing. When I say performing, you understand what I mean, obviously I'm not performing on the field anymore.

"But I never had my kids at a stadium looking at me with my team, being an 'actor', because when I had my kids I was almost at the end of my career.

"Maybe that's what was missing."

