Paris Olympics 2024: 'It's Not Over' - Marta Ready To Fight After Shock Loss To Japan

The top two teams in each of the three groups advance into the knockout rounds, along with the two best third-place sides

Brazil's Marta.
Marta has urged Brazil to bounce back quickly from their stoppage-time defeat to Japan at the Olympics on Sunday. (More Football News)

The Brazil great made her 200th appearance for the national team in their second group-stage game, but it was marred by a late lapse in concentration that saw Japan score twice in stoppage time to win 2-1.

Jhennifer's 56th-minute goal looked set to book Brazil a place in the quarter-finals of the tournament, but instead, they slipped down to third in Group C after Saki Kumagai and Momoko Tanikawa's goals.

And with world champions Spain up next for the two-time silver medallists, Marta, who is retiring at the end of the year, noted why it is so important that they quickly put that result behind them.

"All that mattered to Japan was winning the game," Marta said. "We took our eye off the ball and that has obviously ended up costing us.

"We could have been here celebrating a win, but instead we have to remain focused. But it's not over yet. We have to give it everything as a group. That is football. Anything can happen. Nothing has been decided."

While Brazil would go through as things stand, that could all change on the final day, and head coach Arthur Elias echoed Marta's call to learn from the loss.

"I need to make amends, I need to tell the players the truth, no matter if it hurts," he said. "They obviously need to reflect. But I really recognise the effort of each and every one of them."

