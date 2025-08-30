Oviedo Vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming La Liga 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head – All You Need To Know

Watch Oviedo vs Real Sociedad: Carbayones seek first win of the season as Txuri-Urdin aim to stay unbeaten in La Liga 2025-26.

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Navneet Oberoi
Updated on:
Updated on:
The two teams have met 73 times historically, with Oviedo leading 26-25, but have failed to beat Sociedad in their last three encounters across all competitions. | Photo: AP/Miguel Oses
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Real Oviedo have lost both of their opening La Liga matches this season and are currently 19th in the table, while Real Sociedad have drawn both games and sit 13th.

  • The two teams have met 73 times historically, with Oviedo leading 26-25, but have failed to beat Sociedad in their last three encounters across all competitions.

  • Oviedo returned to La Liga this season after winning the promotion playoffs against Mirandes, while Sociedad are adjusting under new manager Sergio Francisco following Imanol Alguacil’s exit.

Real Oviedo take on Real Sociedad at the Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere in their third match of the La Liga 2025-26 season on Saturday (August 30, 2025). Watch the Oviedo vs Real Sociedad football match live.

Real Oviedo, managed by Serbian Veljko Paunovic, returned to La Liga this season after finishing third in the Segunda Division and winning the promotion playoffs against Mirandes.

But Carbayones have lost both matches so far, without scoring, and are 19th in the La Liga points table. Their best-ever top-flight finish came in the 1934-35 season when they placed third. 

Real Sociedad, now under Sergio Francisco following Imanol Alguacil’s departure, finished 11th last season. Their highest La Liga achievement was winning the title in 1980-81 and 1981-82. 

Txuri-Urdin, or the White and Blues, have drawn both opening matches in the league and currently sit 13th.

Oviedo Vs Real Sociedad Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have met 73 times, and Real Oviedo lead Real Sociedad 26-25 in the head-to-head record.

But Oviedo are winless in their last three outings against Real Sociedad in all competitions. They last beat Sociedad in November 2000, in La Liga.

Oviedo Vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming

When and Where Is The Match?

The Oviedo vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2025-26 match will be played at Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere on Saturday, August 30, 2025, with kick-off at 10:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch In India?

Fans in India can catch the Oviedo vs Real Sociedad live stream on FanCode.

Published At:
Tags

