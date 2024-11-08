Nuri Sahin Says Back-to-back Wins Have Lifted Injury-hit Dortmund Spirits

Nuri Sahin is confident that Borussia Dortmund's back-to-back victories will help improve spirits within their depleted squad ahead of facing Mainz in the Bundesliga. (More Football News)
The likes of Gregor Kobel, Karim Adeyemi, Julien Duranville, Gio Reyna, Niklas Sule, Waldemar Anton, Julian Ryerson and Yan Couto are all notable absentees for BVB.
However, Sahin's side followed up their impressive league win over RB Leipzig last week with a 1-0 win over Sturm Graz in the Champions League on Tuesday.
The win saw Sahin become the first Dortmund boss since the Bundesliga was founded to win each of his first seven home matches in charge (all competitions).
However, their struggles, particularly in the Bundesliga, have come away from the Westfalenstadion this season.
Dortmund have failed to win any of their four away matches in the league. Should they fail to win in Mainz, they would become the second side this century to have zero wins in their first five away games and five wins from their first five home games.
Borussia Monchengladbach were the last team to go on a similar run in 2013-14, while the last time Dortmund experienced this stretch of form came in 1967-68.
However, Sahin revealed that their recent victories have improved the mood in the dressing room, and is positive his players can stop the rot away from home.
"We have not really trained as a team on the pitch yet (after the win over Graz)," Sahin told a press conference.
"But the atmosphere is obviously more relaxed. Victories always do well and especially the way we won." It is normal there's more laughter after wins than after defeats."
Dortmund currently sit fifth in the Bundesliga standings after nine games, seven points behind league leaders Bayern Munich.
Sahin's side do, however, have the opportunity to close the gap at the summit ahead of the final international break of 2024.
The BVB head coach welcomed the two-week break as an opportunity to nurse his injury-hit squad back to health, though asked his available players for one final push after a difficult few months.
"It is never easy in Mainz. It will be uncomfortable," Sahin said. "We need to do it one more time before going into the international break."
"It needs to be clear to us that it is about the three points. It does not matter if it is home or away.
"We will try to get those important points to start again after the international break from a better position."