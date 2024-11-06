Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Sturm Graz: Nuri Sahin Hails 'Very Important, Deserved Win' For BVB

Nuri Sahin lauded "a very important win" for Borussia Dortmund after Donyell Malen's late strike sealed a narrow 1-0 victory over Sturm Graz. (More football News)
Last year's Champions League finalists claimed their third win from four matches in this season's competition, with substitute Malen securing all three points with five minutes remaining.
The Netherlands international executed a neat one-two with Serhou Guirassy to put Dortmund fourth in the league table on nine points.
And though they left it late, Sahin felt his side were worthy of their victory.
"A very important win," he told reporters during his post-match press conference. "It was a deserved win, even if we scored late. We controlled the game for the most time.
"We stayed clear. I thought it would happen earlier [the goal]. But even though we scored a late goal, it's nine points for us so far."
Meanwhile, Sturm Graz are left rooted to the foot of the table, and still seeking their first points of the competition.
"In my opinion, we had the better opportunities in the phase before they scored," coach Christian Ilzer said.
"But then the goal was scored and we were left empty-handed. That's very annoying. But we have to take the lead in a game like this."