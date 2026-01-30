Nottingham Forest 4-0 Ferencvaros, UEFA Europa League: Igor Jesus Scores Twice In Comfortable Victory

Nottingham Forest brought the curtain down on their league-stage campaign in the Europa League by thrashing Robbie Keane's Ferencvaros 4-0 at the City Ground.
Sean Dyche's men always knew a top-eight finish and automatic qualification for the round of 16 was a long shot, as they required as many as seven teams above them in the standings to drop points.
But they at least signed off with a convincing victory en route to finishing 13th, with Igor Jesus scoring twice and James McAtee also on target, after an own goal from Bence Otvos.
Kristoffer Zachariassen headed against the post early on for Ferencvaros, but Forest hit the front when Otvos turned Ryan Yates' centre into his own net in the 17th minute, as the visitors complained that Yates had fouled Gabi Kanichowsky earlier in the move.
Another Yates challenge – a clean slide on Cadu – led to Forest's second goal four minutes later, with Igor Jesus carrying the ball forward then tucking a neat finish across goal.
The Brazilian got his brace 10 minutes into the second half, showing great power and poise to score after latching onto Ibrahim Sangare's lofted pass, before Bamidele Yusuf had an effort deflected onto the crossbar at the other end.
Forest's fourth goal came from the penalty spot in the 90th minute, as Otvos' miserable outing was compounded when he fouled Dan Ndoye. McAtee took responsibility for the spot-kick and promptly sent David Grof the wrong way.
Data Debrief: Igor Jesus replicates Firmino and Vinicius
Having also scored twice in a 2-2 draw with Real Betis in September, Igor Jesus is just the third Brazilian player to net multiple braces for an English club in a single major European campaign.
Roberto Firmino previously achieved the feat for Liverpool in 2017-18 and 2021-22, while Carlos Vinicius did so for Tottenham in 2020-21.
Igor Jesus is also just the second player in Forest history to net five or more goals in a major European campaign (now on six), after Gary Birtles struck six times in 1978-79, when they lifted the European Cup.
Forest were deserved victors after winning the expected goals battle, posting 2.56 xG to 0.67 for Ferencvaros, who finished one place above their hosts in 12th.