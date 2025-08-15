Nottingham Forest Vs Brentford, Premier League: Yoane Wissa 'Not Available', Says Keith Andrews

Yoane Wissa had trained away from the first team during pre-season and threatened not to play for Brentford if he was not allowed to move. He has since returned to training, but Keith Andrews has opted not to include him in the squad for their trip to Nottingham Forest

Brentford's Yoane Wissa
  • Keith Andrews set to step into dugout as Brentford boss for first time in Premier League

  • After Thomas Frank, Bryan Mbeumo, Christian Norgaard and Mark Flekken's departures, Yoane Wissa is also linked with a move away from club

  • Newcastle United are said to be interested in Wissa

Yoane Wissa will play no part in Brentford's Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest on Sunday amid doubts over his future.

Keith Andrews is set to step into the dugout as Brentford boss for the first time in the top-flight, one of many big changes during a turbulent off-season.

As well as Thomas Frank leaving for Tottenham, Bryan Mbeumo, club captain Christian Norgaard, and Mark Flekken also departed, with Wissa also linked with a move away.

The forward, who is keen to leave the club, scored 19 goals in the Premier League last term, finishing sixth in the Golden Boot race. He netted 17 of those from Opta-defined 'big' chances, having 34 overall (50% conversion rate).

Newcastle United are said to be interested in Wiisa's signature, but have reportedly seen an offer worth £25m plus add-ons rejected.

Wissa had trained away from the first team during pre-season and threatened not to play for Brentford if he was not allowed to move. He has since returned to training, but Andrews has opted not to include him in the squad for their trip to the City Ground.

"I have made a decision he is not [available]," said Andrews. "It has been a very disrupted pre-season - I think you're aware of that interest in Yoane.

"[I'm] very clear on the situation. As a head coach, I want Yoane in the building to be a part of the first team and the squad. I see that moving forwards, but I am very understanding of his situation.

"I have a very good relationship with him, and that will persist, but we have to focus on the players who are ready to play and perform on Sunday, and I don't think Yoane's in that space.

"For Yoane on Sunday, he won't be involved."

