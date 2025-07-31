Dan Ndoye has completed his move to Nottingham Forest from Bologna, in a deal reportedly worth £34m.
The Switzerland international has signed a five-year deal with Forest, following Botafogo duo Igor Jesus and Cunha through the door at the City Ground.
Ndoye played 62 games in Serie A during his time with Bologna, scoring nine times and providing five assists from 49 created chances.
The forward scored the winning goal against AC Milan in last season's Coppa Italia final, helping Bologna secure their first major trophy in 51 years.
Ndoye has previously played for Lausanne, Nice and Basel, while also representing Switzerland 22 times, including at Euro 2024.
The 24-year-old said: "I am really happy to have signed for the club. It is a really exciting time at Forest, and I knew straight away that I wanted to be a part of the project.
"It's a really ambitious team with a fantastic history, and I can't wait to get started."
Ndoye could make his Premier League debut for Forest on August 17 against Brentford.