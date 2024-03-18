Football

Nottingham Deducted Four Points For Financial Rules Breach, Now In EPL Relegation Zone

March 18, 2024
March 18, 2024
       
After the penalty, Nottingham Forest are in 18th position with nine games to play. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA
Nottingham Forest have been docked four points for breaching Premier League financial rules.

The deduction drops Forest into the Premier League’s relegation zone, leaving them 18th with nine games to play.

The Premier League said Forest admitted breaching profitability and sustainability rules (PSR) by £34.5million above their permitted threshold of £61million.

Clubs are usually allowed maximum losses of £105million over a three-year assessment period but this is reduced by £22million per season for any seasons within the period spent in the Championship.

