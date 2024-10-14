Football

NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match

NorthEast United will look to clinch a win at home as they welcome Chennaiyin FC. Here is all you need to know about the Indian Super League 2024-25 fixture

NorthEast-United-FC-Indian-Super-League-X-Photo
The Highlanders welcome Chennaiyin FC to their own turf. Photo: X/NEUtdFC
info_icon

The Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season resumes after the international break with NorthEast United FC welcoming Chennaiyin FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. (More Football News)

NEUFC, who are sixth in the ISL standings, will look to get their season back on track against Chennaiyin FC, who are currently occupying the eight spot in the standings.

The Highlanders have seven points from four games played, with one win and two draws and a single defeat. As for Chennai, they have played a game less and have one win, one draw and one defeat so far this season.

ISL 2024-25 League Table After Match Week 4

Indian-Super-League-2024-25-Football-X-Photo
Indian Super League 2024-25 Standings After Match Week 4 Photo: X/NEUtdFC
info_icon

NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25: Live Streaming Details

When will the NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 match be played?

The NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 match will be played on Thursday, October 17 at 7:30pm IST at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Where will the NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 match be live streamed and telecast?

The NorthEast United vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 match can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India. It will be live telecast on the Sports 18 network TV channels in India.

PHOTOS

