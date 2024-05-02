Football

Sandro Tonali Receives Suspended 2-Month Ban From Football Association For Gambling

In March, the FA charged Sandro Tonali with breaching English football's gambling rules 50 times between August and October last year, leading to fears his spell out of the game could be extended

Sandro Tonali has been able to train with his team-mates while banned
Sandro Tonali has been given a suspended two-month ban by the Football Association (FA) after admitting to breaching gambling rules. (More Football News)

The sanction means the Newcastle United midfielder will be eligible to return to action on August 27, 2024, when his 10-month suspension issued by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) expires.

FIFA ratified that ban, causing it to become applicable worldwide, after Tonali admitted to placing bets on matches as part of an investigation into unregulated betting platforms in Italy.

In March, the FA charged Tonali with breaching English football's gambling rules 50 times between August and October last year, leading to fears his spell out of the game could be extended. 

However, on Thursday it was confirmed that the FA had suspended Tonali's punishment for the duration of the 2024-25 season, meaning he can return in August if he does not reoffend.

In a statement, Newcastle said: "Sandro Tonali has been given a suspended two-month ban from competitive football by an independent regulatory commission after self-declaring breaches of FA betting rules.

"He has also been fined £20,000 and warned by the FA as to his future conduct.

"Provided that he does not commit any further breach of the FA betting rules during the suspension period, Sandro will not serve any part of the two-month sanction.

"As acknowledged by the FA in the independent regulatory commission's written reasons, the level of assistance Sandro has provided by self-referring and fully cooperating with a subsequent investigation is extraordinary and unprecedented. 

"Sandro is continuing to follow a therapeutic plan and educational programme with the club's full support and will continue to train with his team-mates."

Tonali's initial ban has limited him to just eight Premier League appearances since he joined Newcastle from Milan in a £55million deal, while he will also miss Italy's Euro 2024 campaign.

