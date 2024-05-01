Football

Football: AIFF Disciplinary Committee Suspends Mohun Bagan's Armando Sadiku

Sadiku violated Article 51 of the apex body's disciplinary code. He has also been sanctioned Rs 50,000 for his current recorded offence

Advertisement

Sadiku has played 38 matches for Albania, scoring 12 goals.
info_icon

The All India Football Federation's disciplinary committee has handed out a suspension of two matches, with an additional suspended sentence of another two games, to Mohun Bagan Super Giant player Armando Sadiku for making offensive gestures in the technical area during their ISL match against Odisha FC in Bhubaneswar on April 23. (More Sports News)

Sadiku violated Article 51 of the apex body's disciplinary code.

He has also been sanctioned Rs 50,000 for his current recorded offence.

De Rossi has been praised by former team-mate Cafu. - null
Daniele De Rossi 'Can Do Great Things' At Roma, Says Former Team-Mate Cafu

BY Stats Perform

The MBSG footballer from Albania was found in breach of Article 51 of the code due to his offensive gestures in the technical area against a match official, following his second yellow card (automatic red) in the 67th minute of the match.

Advertisement

As per the AIFF disciplinary committee verdict, Sadiku's suspension can be read in two parts:

 1) An immediate two-match suspension, including the automatic suspension received for two cautions in the match.

2) The player has been put on a probationary period for two years – and if found guilty of another offence during this period – the remaining two-match suspension will come into effect over and above the DC's verdict of the latest offence at that time.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Unusual': Opposition Question EC Over Delayed Phase 1, 2 LS Poll Turnout Figures
  2. In Adivasi Hamlets Of Maharashtra's Raigad, People Claim Rights Over Jungle and Jameen
  3. ICC T20 WC: Smith, Fraser-McGurk Miss Out As Aussies Reveal Squad
  4. Shreya Ghoshal Drops Selfies With Sunidhi Chauhan To 'Break The Internet'; Fans Say 'Too Much Talent In A Frame'
  5. Sports News LIVE: ICC T20 World Cup- Aqib Ilyas Named Skipper As Oman Announce Squad
  6. Elections 2024: TMC Removes Kunal Ghosh From General Secretary Post, ECI Bars BRS Chief KCR From Campaigning For 48 Hours
  7. Richa Chadha Reacts To Rekha Kissing Her Baby Bump At 'Heeramandi' Premiere: Overwhelmed, Speechless
  8. Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 3rd T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India