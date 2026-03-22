Newcastle 1-2 Sunderland, English Premier League 2025‑26: Brobbey Strikes Late In Tyne‑Wear Derby

Sunderland's Brian Brobbey celebrates after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Sunday March 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Owen Humphreys

Sunderland's Brian Brobbey celebrates after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match between Newcastle and Sunderland outside St James' Park, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Sunday March 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Owen Humphreys