Newcastle 1-2 Sunderland, English Premier League 2025‑26: Brobbey Strikes Late In Tyne‑Wear Derby

Summary of this article
Sunderland stunned Newcastle United with a 2-1 win in Tyne-Wear Derby
Chemsdine Talbi equalised before Brian Brobbey struck late to secure derby bragging rights
Sunderland climbed above Newcastle into 11th place in English Premier League
Sunderland secured a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Newcastle United in the Tyne-Wear Derby on Sunday. Brian Brobbey scored in the 90th minute at St. James’ Park, completing an unprecedented double in the English Premier League for the newly promoted Black Cats.
The win also lifted Sunderland above Newcastle in the Premier League points table, with the visitors moving into 11th place.
Brobbey Winner Completes Turnaround
Newcastle started the game strongly and took the lead in the 10th minute. Anthony Gordon punished the visiting side’s lapse in defending, firing a low finish past Melker Ellborg after a sloppy pass at the back.
Sunderland regained control after the break, and Chemsdine Talbi equalised just before the hour mark. Brobbey then converted from close range at the second attempt in the 90th minute, silencing the home crowd.
There was an unsavoury moment in the derby, with play being halted early in the second half following reports of racist abuse from the stands directed at Sunderland’s Lutsharel Geertruida.
Even before kick-off, clashes broke out between the rival supporters outside the stadium, with one person being arrested.
Other Premier League fixtures
Elsewhere, relegation-threatened Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest were scheduled to play later on Sunday, while Aston Villa faced West Ham United.