Newcastle United 0-1 Brighton, EPL: Welbeck Strike Aids Seagulls' Top-Four Charge

Brighton surged to within touching distance of the Premier League's top four after Danny Welbeck proved the difference in a battling 1-0 away win over Newcastle United. (More Football News)
Fabian Hurzeler's side rescued a remarkable 3-2 win over Tottenham before the international break, and left St. James' Park with another impressive three points on Saturday.
Newcastle threatened in the opening stages but Welbeck punished Eddie Howe's hosts slack defending with a well-taken 35th-minute opener after linking up with Georginio Rutter.
Bart Verbruggen's brilliant resistance kept Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon at bay, while Dan Burn saw a late finish ruled out for offside.
But victory came at a cost for Brighton as Welbeck left the pitch on a stretcher with nine minutes remaining after a seemingly innocuous clash with Schar.
The visitors move up to fifth, just two points adrift of the top four. Their hosts, however, have experienced differing fortunes as they are now winless in four league games and eighth in the top-flight standings.
Data Debrief: Welbeck on fire for the Seagulls
Welbeck registered his 100th Premier League goal involvement (72 goals, 28 assists) and has now scored as many goals in the competition this season as he did in the 2023-24 campaign.
The Brighton forward has now scored as many goals in the league this season (five in eight games) as he managed the whole of last term (five in 29).
The visitors have now scored five goals in the last 15 minutes of the first half, more than any other team in the Premier League this season.