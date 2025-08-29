Nick Woltemade is nearing a move to Newcastle from Stuttgart
Magpies could lose Alexander Isak to Liverpool
Eddie Howe's side recently lost to Liverpool in the PL
Eddie Howe has confirmed Newcastle United are closing in on the signing of Germany forward Nick Woltemade, though he says there is no update on Alexander Isak's future.
On Thursday, reports emerged that Newcastle had agreed a deal to sign 23-year-old Woltemade, with the fee surpassing the £63m the Magpies paid for Isak in 2022.
That came after Newcastle had bids rejected for Brentford attacker Yoane Wissa and Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen, amid the continued deadlock over Isak's future.
Isak has not been involved in Newcastle's first two Premier League games as he pushes to join Liverpool, and there is a belief that Woltemade could replace the Swede.
Last season, Woltemade scored 17 goals and supplied three assists in all competitions, as Stuttgart finished ninth in the Bundesliga and won the DFL-Pokal.
Across Europe's top five leagues, he was one of 15 players born in 2002 or later to achieve 20 goal involvements in all competitions.
Speaking ahead of Saturday's trip to Leeds United, Howe confirmed the six-foot-six forward was nearing a move to St James' Park, telling reporters: "Not too much to say, but there are positive signs.
"I think things are moving and developing in a good way at the moment. I can't confirm anything, but fingers crossed."
Asked whether Woltemade would be registered in time to make the trip to Elland Road, Howe added: "I don't think that's possible, due to lots of reasons I don't understand.
"The most important thing is that we try and bring a centre-forward in, that's what we've been working towards all summer, so hopefully we're getting closer."
With Anthony Gordon serving a three-match ban following his red card against Liverpool on Monday, William Osula could lead the line for Newcastle this weekend.
Fabian Schar will be available after suffering a head injury in Newcastle's last match, while Sandro Tonali could also feature, but Joelinton will not return until after the international break.
Asked how Woltemade's likely arrival affected Isak, who is reportedly valued at £150m, Howe said: "It's difficult for me to give you any sort of clarity on his future.
"I've said before, I don't know what the future holds in that respect, because I'm not involved with it. I've got no update and I'm just focusing on bringing players into the club."
Liverpool boss Arne Slot was also asked about Isak ahead of Sunday's clash with Arsenal, but he only confirmed the Reds are scouring the market for options.
"If it's true Newcastle have signed a new number nine, that's very nice for Eddie because Anthony Gordon is suspended and Isak has not been training," Slot said.
"I said after Monday evening that I could make a substitution to impact the game and as always, we try to sign players who can help us.
"But there's no reason, after the first two games, to complain or think we need more.
"If we can strengthen the squad, we will try to do that, if it's for the right money and the right player. Let's see if we do something and if we can, what we can do."