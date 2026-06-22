Mohamed Salah Inspires Historic Egypt Comeback To Break FIFA World Cup Curse Against New Zealand

Mohamed Salah scored and assisted as Egypt came from behind to beat New Zealand 3-1
The victory was Egypt's first-ever FIFA World Cup win and moved them top of Group G
Egypt need at least a draw against Iran in their final group match to reach the knockout stage
Egyptian football witnessed a landmark moment on Sunday night as the Pharaohs defeated New Zealand 3-1 in Vancouver to register their first-ever FIFA World Cup victory. For a nation that has produced generations of talented footballers and one of the modern game's greatest stars in Mohamed Salah, the breakthrough had been a long time coming.
The evening did not begin according to script. New Zealand struck first when defender Finn Surman rose highest to meet Tim Payne's corner and head the All Whites into an early lead. Egypt enjoyed spells of possession but struggled to convert their chances before halftime, with Salah coming closest when a curling effort drifted narrowly wide of the target.
Salah Leads Egypt's Stunning Turnaround
Whatever was said in the Egyptian dressing room during the interval worked wonders. The Pharaohs emerged with renewed energy and purpose, pinning New Zealand back inside their own half. Their persistence finally paid off when Mostafa Zico found space inside the box and powered home a crucial equaliser.
With momentum firmly on Egypt's side, the game's defining moment arrived minutes later. Zico and Mohamed Salah combined brilliantly, exchanging passes before the Liverpool superstar calmly slotted the ball beyond goalkeeper Max Crocombe. Salah's 68th international goal sent the Egyptian supporters into celebration and moved him within touching distance of Hossam Hassan's national scoring record.
Knockout Dream Now Within Reach
Egypt were not done yet. As New Zealand pushed forward in search of another response, the Pharaohs struck again. Trezeguet met a perfectly delivered ball with a diving header to make it 3-1 and put the result beyond doubt.
The victory lifts Egypt to the top of Group G and places qualification for the knockout stages firmly in their own hands. After opening the tournament with a draw against Belgium, the Pharaohs now need only avoid defeat against Iran in their final group-stage fixture to continue their historic campaign.
For New Zealand, the result was another painful reminder of missed opportunities after also surrendering a lead against Iran in their opening match. For Egypt, however, this was a night of celebration, redemption, and history. Led by Salah's brilliance and inspired by a dominant second-half display, the Pharaohs finally secured the World Cup victory their supporters had dreamed about for decades.