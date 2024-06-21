Football

Netherlands Vs France, Euro 2024: Les Bleus Doing 'All They Can' To Ensure Kylian Mbappe Plays

Didier Deschamps says "everything is going in the right direction" when it comes to Kylian Mbappe's fitness

Kylian Mbappe could play against the Netherlands
Didier Deschamps says "everything is going in the right direction" when it comes to Kylian Mbappe's fitness. (More Football News)

Mbappe sustained a broken nose during France's 1-0 win over Austria on Monday, casting his participation in the rest of Les Bleus' Euro 2024 campaign into doubt.

However, in a positive move, the 25-year-old returned to light training, while wearing a protective bandage, on Wednesday.

And ahead of France's clash with the Netherlands, Deschamps was optimistic that his captain will be available.

"Everything is going in the right direction after this major shock he had, with the consequences, of course," Deschamps said on Thursday.

"Yesterday, as you could see, he was able to go out and do some activity. That will be the case tonight too.

"So it has evolved in the right direction. We'll do everything we can to ensure that he can be available tomorrow."

If he indeed does play in Leipzig, then Mbappe will have to wear a protective mask.

Deschamps added: "Kylian will be wearing a mask yes, you don't really need to know the details about this mask."

Antoine Griezmann joined Deschamps in offering a positive update.

"Kylian is doing very well, his nose has deflated a little. We will see until the last moment, depending on his feelings," Griezmann said.

Mbappe had four shots without scoring in their 1-0 win over Austria, taking his total to 18 attempts without scoring at the Euros, the most of any Frenchman since 1980. By contrast, at the World Cup he has scored 12 goals in 14 matches with a 31% shot conversion rate.

He will surely be extra eager to return to action given his record against the Dutch.

The Netherlands are Mbappe's favourite opponent – he has scored six goals in five matches against them, more than against any other side in his international career with France. In fact, his first ever goal for Les Bleus came against the Netherlands in August 2017.

