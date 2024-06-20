Football

Euro 2024 Social Round-Up: No Rest For Mbappe; Scotland Fans Turn Cologne Blue

Germany supporters undertook a march in Stuttgart after the hosts advanced to the European Championship's last 16 with a 2-0 win over Hungary. Here is a curation of the best social media posts from around Euro 2024

Scotland's fans brought the party to Cologne on Wednesday.
info_icon

Day six at Euro 2024 brought more thrills and spills on the pitch, with Albania sealing a last-gasp draw against Croatia and Germany booking their place in the last 16 by beating Hungary. (More Football News)

Scotland, meanwhile, kept their hopes of progressing from Group A alive by earning a creditable 1-1 draw with Switzerland in the late kick-off.

Albania's players celebrate after Klaus Gjasula's equaliser clinches a point against Croatia. - null
Euro 2024 Data Dive: Unprecedented Feat For Klaus Gjasula; Xherdan Shaqiri Extends Record Run

BY Stats Perform

There was also plenty going on outside the games, from the Tartan Army painting Cologne blue to Kylian Mbappe getting out on the turf two days after breaking his nose.

Here, we run through the best of Wednesday's social media posts from around Euro 2024.

Cologne turns blue for Scotland

One noticeable theme of this tournament has been the colour and noise brought by huge contingents of travelling fans, and an estimated 100,000 Scotland supporters brought the fun to Cologne on Wednesday.

"No Scotland, no party" was ringing around Munich last week, and on Wednesday, it was Cologne's near-800-year-old cathedral that played host to the Tartan Army.

Those with tickets were then treated to a spirited performance as Steve Clarke's side went ahead through Scott McTominay, and they were arguably unfortunate not to win as they finished the game strongly after Xherdan Shaqiri's fine equaliser.

Cheesy humour from Swiss fan 

One Switzerland fan, meanwhile, took culinary inspiration for his outfit at the RheinEnergieStadion.

Fortunately for him, Murat Yakin's defence had fewer holes than the Swiss cheese he paid homage to, and they are now all-but guaranteed to make the knockout stages.

Hosts on the march

Germany strode into the last 16 of the tournament on Wednesday, a 2-0 victory over Hungary ensuring a top-two finish in Group A.

It's fair to say their performances have gripped the imagination of the German public, with Wednesday's fan march to the Stuttgart Arena a particularly impressive sight.

If Julian Nagelsmann's team can maintain their performance levels, they may just find themselves marching to the Olympiastadion on July 14...

Mbappe out on the grass 

It has only been two days since France captain Mbappe broke his nose in a nasty collision with Austria's Kevin Danso, but the forward is in no mood to rest.

He was out on the training pitch on Wednesday as Les Bleus prepare for Friday's clash with the Netherlands, wearing strapping across his nose.

His participation in that match remains in doubt, and a protective mask will be required for him to return to competitive action, but the sight of him going through his paces will have encouraged France's fans.

Cruyff turn celebrates big Five-O

France's next opponents also had something to celebrate on Wednesday, as it represented the 50th anniversary of Johan Cruyff first wheeling out his signature turn.

The Cruyff turn was born on this day in 1974, the Oranje legend having first performed the move on June 19, 1974, in a World Cup group-stage match against Sweden. 

Jan Olsson, the unfortunate defender on the receiving end of the move, probably remains bamboozled half a century on.

Gallagher in the hot seat

It was Conor Gallagher's turn to take part in England's diary room series on X, with the Chelsea midfielder discussing what he and his team-mates get up to on days off.

He then attempted to match a series of dogs with the Three Lions stars they belong to, posting a pretty good success rate.

The episode began, however, with Gallagher failing to prevent a Jenga set from crashing down around him. England will hope that is not a metaphor for their campaign...  

Memorable day for Gjasula

It initially looked like Wednesday would be a day to remember for all the wrong reasons for Klaus Gjasula. 

Having come off the bench with Albania 1-0 up against Croatia after 72 minutes, Gjasula saw Andrej Kramaric equalise before putting through his own net, all within just four minutes.

However, the midfielder – who plays his club football in Germany with Darmstadt – was in the right place at the right time to level five minutes into stoppage time.

His post-match Instagram post summed up how much it meant to him and his team-mates.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Coalition Compulsions: How Modi's Third Term Hinges On Allies
  2. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: PM In J&K Today; 50 Bodies Recovered In Delhi Amid Heatwave
  3. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Return Of The Ideological Divide
  4. 'I Challenge PM Modi Openly To...': Uddhav Thackeray's Fresh Dig Ahead Of Maha Assembly Elections
  5. Delhi: Power Demand All-time High At 8,656 MW As Blistering Heatwave Refuses To Abate
Entertainment News
  1. Jordan Peele Sets New Film October 2026 Release
  2. BTS Member Jimin To Release Second Solo Album Next Month
  3. Katy Perry Announces New Song 'Woman's World'
  4. Mohanlal Elected Unopposed As President Of Actors' Body AMMA For Second Term
  5. Deepika Padukone Flaunts Her Baby Bump In Black Bodycon Dress At ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Event
Sports News
  1. NBA 2023-24: Boston Celtics' 18th Title Affirms Dominance
  2. West Indies Vs England, T20 World Cup Live Updates: Russell Gone; WI Losing Way In Death Overs
  3. Euro 2024 Social Round-Up: No Rest For Mbappe; Scotland Fans Turn Cologne Blue
  4. ESP Vs ITA, Euro 2024: Italy 'Like Looking In Mirror' For Spain, Says Luis De La Fuente
  5. Euro 2024 Data Dive: Unprecedented Feat For Klaus Gjasula; Xherdan Shaqiri Extends Record Run
World News
  1. 'Dumped Like Bag Of Rubbish': Indian Farm Labourer Left To Die On Road In Italy; Embassy Reacts
  2. Virginia Claims Top Spot As Most Patriotic State In America | Check Full List
  3. The leader Of Lebanon's Hezbollah Group Warns Archenemy Israel Against Wider War
  4. Putin’s North Korea Visit For First Time In 25 years Amid US Tensions - Key Points
  5. President Putin Gifts 2nd Russian Luxury Limousine To North Korean Leader Kim
Latest Stories
  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Candid On His Dynamic With Anurag Kashyap: We Are Not Even Friends
  2. Nalanda University: From Ruins To New Campus | A Tour
  3. World Championship Of Legends 2024: Dale Steyn, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed And Dhawal Kulkarni To Take Part In Inaugural Tournament
  4. Subway Adds Another Footlong Item To Sidekicks Menu, Get All New ‘Footlong Dipper’ At Just $3!
  5. Woman Finds Dead Mouse Inside Hershey's Chocolate Syrup Bottle Ordered Online | Video
  6. 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' Trailer Review: Tahira Kashyap's Tale Of Three Women Dealing With Urban Loneliness Is As Real As It Can Get
  7. Denmark Vs England, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch DEN Vs ENG In European Championship
  8. Breaking News, June 19: Centre Approves MSP For 14 Crops; PM Modi To Visit J&K On June 20-21