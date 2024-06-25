Football

Netherlands Vs Austria, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Group D Match

Here are all the details about Netherlands Vs Austria, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D matchday 3 Live Streaming

A Glimpse form the Netherlands vs France UEFA Euro 2024 Group D match.
In the final Group D match of the 2024 UEFA European Championship the Netherlands will take on Austria on June 25, Tuesday at the Olympiastadion, Berlin. (More Football News

The Netherlands are in need of only one point to enter the knockout stage of Euro 2024. The goalless, yet, magnificent draw with France in front of thoudands of orange-clad fans in Hamburg and then a 2-1 win over Poland have led Ronald Koeman's team to stand as the best third-place team in the tournament.

Austria, on the other hand, are one win away from securing their ticket to the next round. Their 0-1 defeat against France was demoralizing but the very gutsy 3-1 win over Poland brought the Austrians on the track. Yet, what concerns Ralf Rangnick's team in this upcoming match are the stats. Netherlands have overpowered Austria in all of their previous seven encounters, including the friendlies.

Netherlands National Football Team.
BY Associated Press

When is the Netherlands Vs Austria, UEFA Euro 2024 Group D match?

The Netherlands Vs Austria, UEFA European Championship 2024 Group D match will be played at the Olympiastadion on June 25, Tuesday at 9:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the Netherlands Vs Austria, UEFA Euro 2024 Group D match?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.

All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

Click HERE to find your global broadcast partners and live streaming information.

